Why Texas-Style Sheet Cake Isn't Your Average Sheet Cake
There are plenty of cakes out there, and while mirror glazes and towering tiers make for beautiful centerpieces, there's something undeniably great about a good old Texas sheet cake. If you haven't yet become acquainted with this Southern glory, it's time to break out your favorite sheet pan and get to work.
Rich, buttery, and perfectly moist, a Texas sheet cake is a thin, rectangular chocolate cake baked in a large, shallow pan (also known as a jelly roll pan). The cake itself is light and fluffy, but it's finished right in the pan with a warm chocolate icing that turns fudgy as it cools. The shallow depth of the pan is key; it creates the signature cake-to-frosting ratio that makes the dessert feel like the perfect cross between a fudgy brownie and devil's food cake.
The frosting, made with powdered sugar, cocoa, milk, and butter, is poured on while the cake is still warm, letting it sink slightly into the top and forming a unique texture with a bold, chocolate-forward flavor. The final touch is a sprinkling of chopped pecans, a Lone Star State staple that adds just the right amount of crunch to each fudgy bite (though some people prefer almonds).
What's in a Texas sheet cake?
As the saying goes, everything's bigger in Texas, and a Texas sheet cake is no exception. Its generous size means it can feed a crowd, making it perfect for gatherings like backyard parties and barbecues. In some regions, it's even called Texas funeral cake because it is a traditional dish served at post-funeral gatherings and wakes, with recipes often passed down through generations.
The elements are usually the same: butter, cocoa powder, flour, sugar, eggs, salt, baking soda, and a moisture-booster like sour cream or mayonnaise. A liquid is also required, with buttermilk being the most traditional choice. Many recipes, though, call for coffee to deepen the cocoa flavor, while others experiment with cola. Some cooks even argue that oil produces a better texture than butter. And depending on your family's tradition, you may have strong feelings about whether or not to add cinnamon — but we'll leave that debate alone for now.
It's also possible to make a coeliac-friendly version by using gluten-free flour, and some adventurous bakers have reimagined the classic (gochujang Texas sheet cake, anyone?). Still, the joy of a Texas sheet cake lies in its simplicity. It's easy to prepare, served right in the pan, and designed for everyone to dig in as they please. As the other saying goes, don't mess with Texas.