9 Food Brands And Restaurant Chains Fans Say Haven't Gone Downhill In 2026

Let's be honest, there is a lot to complain about right now. Without even looking at the wider state of the world and the economy, the food industry alone is giving us enough to be frustrated with. Just look at this list of the biggest fast food item complaints customers have in 2026, for example. Without getting into too much detail, the overarching message is: Do better, please.

But you'll be pleased to know we're not here to focus on negativity with this list. Nope, we're here to discuss the food brands and restaurant chains that fans say haven't gone downhill in 2026. We scoured the depths of the internet (ok, Reddit) to find out the brands and chains that people still love. Yes, for real, you can breathe a sigh of relief — there is still some good in the world. And without too many spoilers, it seems like that, according to social media, this good comes in the shape of beloved Midwestern and West Coast fast food chains, tiny balls of chocolate candy, and spicy puffed snacks.