9 Food Brands And Restaurant Chains Fans Say Haven't Gone Downhill In 2026
Let's be honest, there is a lot to complain about right now. Without even looking at the wider state of the world and the economy, the food industry alone is giving us enough to be frustrated with. Just look at this list of the biggest fast food item complaints customers have in 2026, for example. Without getting into too much detail, the overarching message is: Do better, please.
But you'll be pleased to know we're not here to focus on negativity with this list. Nope, we're here to discuss the food brands and restaurant chains that fans say haven't gone downhill in 2026. We scoured the depths of the internet (ok, Reddit) to find out the brands and chains that people still love. Yes, for real, you can breathe a sigh of relief — there is still some good in the world. And without too many spoilers, it seems like that, according to social media, this good comes in the shape of beloved Midwestern and West Coast fast food chains, tiny balls of chocolate candy, and spicy puffed snacks.
In-N-Out Burger
The first In-N-Out Burger opened in California in the late 1940s and it was an immediate hit. People loved the drive-thru, complete with its innovative two-way speaker box that made ordering the joint's 25-cent hamburgers a breeze. Over the decades, many more locations followed, and today there are over 400 In-N-Out Burgers (all of which are still run by the same family that opened that first restaurant — the Snyders). Most of its restaurant are in California, but Texas and Arizona also boast around 40 locations each. And, according to many customers, if you visit one today, you can still expect good quality food and excellent value for money. "[People love In-N-Out] because it slaps," wrote one Reddit user in the r/fastfood thread. "It's curiously consistent, fresh, well priced, and simple."
For most, the best thing about visiting In-N-Out is, of course, the burgers. Fans say the buns are toasted to perfection, maintaining their softness with an added light crunch, while the patties themselves are tender and fresh. For vegetarians, the grilled cheese gets top marks, and according to vegan customers, if you get the burger without the beef, it still delivers on taste, thanks to the quality of the salad ingredients.
Culver's
Midwestern favorite Culver's opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin in the 1980s, and just like with California's In-N-Out Burger, people loved it right away. They adored the ButterBurgers and the frozen custard — two favorites that are still on the menu today at the chain's more than 1,000 locations across the U.S. Unlike In-N-Out, Culver's has expanded significantly beyond its home state, with restaurants in 26 states and territories across the country. And fans are thrilled, and many say Culver's is one of the best fast-food chains to visit in 2026.
Of course, people can't get enough of the ButterBurgers and their sturdy, crispy buns (the veggie version has legions of fans, too), but many also go just for the sides, like the cheese curds and the fries, and, of course, the frozen custard. The best part for many people is the value for money, and many say they don't find it overpriced like several other chains in 2026. "Culver's is fire," wrote Redditor white94rx in the r/fastfood thread. "One of the few good chains left."
M&M's
M&M's( which, fun fact, stands for Mars & Murrie's after candy pioneers Forrest Mars Sr. and Bruce Murrie of Hershey's), were invented in the 1940s. The candy has truly stood the test of time. In fact, we'll hazard a guess that you don't know many people who don't enjoy M&M's. According to YouGov, they are the most popular snack in the U.S. so far in 2026.
People love M&M's so much that they don't just want to eat them; they want to talk about them all of the time, too. In 2026, Reddit is full of discussions and debates over favorite flavors. For some, the winner is peanut every single time. "Peanut, can't resist the crunch," wrote Redditor Jinxybug in the r/AskReddit thread. Others love seasonal flavors like mint, while many say it's crispy or bust.
When our taste-tester ranked their favorites in 2023, they declared pretzel the winner. "This is the one flavor that really masters the marriage of sweet and salty," they wrote. Dark chocolate mint was a close second, followed by peanut butter, dark chocolate, and M&M minis.
Dairy Queen
Like In-N-Out, Dairy Queen also got its start in the 1940s. The very first location was in Joliet, Illinois, and over the decades, the chain went from strength to strength. People loved its shakes, desserts, and Dilly Bars, and from 1985 on, they couldn't get enough of the Blizzards either. Today, there are more than 4,000 Dairy Queen restaurants in the U.S., and while around 250 are in its home state of Illinois, it's actually Texans who seem to love Dairy Queen the most — there are more than 530 locations in the state.
Wherever you are in the country, many people say Dairy Queen is still worth a visit in 2026. Not only do people still love the sweet treats (the non-dairy Dilly Bars are nearly faultless, say many customers — yep, this dairy-laden chain has a vegan option), but many also rate the savory menu items, too, including the burgers, chili dogs, onion rings, and popcorn shrimp. "Dairy Queen doesn't get enough credit," wrote Redditor Kaizen2468 in r/burgers. "As far getting exactly what they advertise, DQ is top notch in fast food."
Cook Out
Cook Out, founded in the late 1980s in Greensboro, North Carolina, doesn't like a fuss. With nearly 360 restaurants across the U.S. (most of which are in North Carolina), it's grown quickly but very quietly over the years. Not much is known about the ins and outs of its journey, but maybe that doesn't matter, because all fans really care about is the quality of the food. And according to customers, Cook Out is one of the best places to grab a good-value fast food meal in 2026.
People appreciate the portion sizes, the relatively affordable prices, and the quality of the ingredients in everything from the shakes to the burgers. Many also love the variety — the chain offers no fewer than 45 different flavors of milkshake. Most opt for a tray when they head to the chain, which is basically a customizable meal that you can load up with your choice of main, two sides, and drink.
In fact, people have strong feelings about what makes a good Cook Out tray. For some, it's the corn dogs all the way, while others prefer a cheesy quesadilla or a Big Double burger. "A lot of people don't know how much of a hidden treasure [Cook Out] is in the fast food world," said Redditor bhd23 in the r/Virginia thread.
Kettle Brand
Back in the 1970s, Oregon-based entrepreneur Cameron Healy decided there was a better, healthier way to make chips. He created his own thick, crispy, kettle-cooked chips and started selling them at local festivals and farmers markets. People couldn't get enough, so he went bigger, and bigger, expanding production and turning those chips, now known as Kettle Brand chips, into a global favorite.
Healy wasn't the first to make kettle chips (that was actually George Speck of Saratoga Chips in the 1860s), but he did make them more popular than ever. In 2026, people still love them. In fact, according to YouGov data, Kettle Brand chips have barely faltered in popularity over the last six years. As of April 2026, they were loved by more than 70% of Americans.
The love for Kettle Brand chips is evident on Reddit, where people frequently talk about their favorite flavors. For some, experimental flavors like Spicy Kimchi are the best, while others prefer the classic Sea Salt. In fact, when our taste-tester ranked 12 different kettle-cooked chip brands in March 2026, they placed Kettle Brand's Sea Salt chips in a very respectable third place. "I liked how each chip felt like a substantial, satiating bite," they wrote. "It was the crunchiest chip out of all of the brands that I tasted."
Del Taco
In the 1960s, the first Del Taco opened its doors in Yermo, California, serving up affordable Tex-Mex-style fast food, like tacos (of course), as well as tostadas, fries, and burgers. Like most of the brands we've mentioned so far, it was a hit from the start. Rapid expansion followed, and today, there are nearly 600 Del Taco locations across the U.S. Most are in its home state of California, but the chain has also expanded into Nevada, Arizona, and 15 other states.
People who live near a Del Taco say this is the place to go for a good-quality Tex-Mex meal. In fact, some say it's even better than its rival, Taco Bell, with better value for money and fresher ingredients. "I mean, Del Taco is cooked in house, while Taco Bell sends their precooked food to each franchise," said Redditor Professional-End7367 in the r/fastfood thread. "I'll take fresh everytime. Del Yeah!"
Many fans also appreciate the generous portion sizes, and the Taco Tuesday deals are a frequent crowd-pleaser. "I used to live in California and I used to love Taco Tuesdays three tacos for a dollar or nine," wrote Redditor Esequiel1313. "A couple of my homies and I used to get 30 tacos great value."
Almond Joy
The 1940s didn't just bring us In-N-Out, Dairy Queen, and M&M's; they also gave us another beloved staple: Almond Joy. This classic candy bar was invented by Armenian-American candymaker Cal Kazanjian of the Peter Paul Candy Company and then, due to its popularity, acquired by Cadbury's in the 1980s (which was later taken over by Hershey's).
Today, people still love Almond Joy bars, which are made with a mix of milk chocolate, coconut, and almonds (of course). Many fans say they're criminally underrated in 2026 and deserve far more attention than they get. "Always the first choice for the Halloween dad tax," wrote Redditor thaboognish in r/candy.
According to YouGov data, Almond Joy is divisive, but it still has a huge fan base in 2026. It was rated No. 117 on its list of most popular food and snack brands. And listen, it might not sound like much to brag about, but it's important to note there were more than 340 entries on the list. Plus, Almond Joy beat many major names, like Sour Patch Kids, Lindt, and its chief competitor, Mounds.
Cheetos
Cheetos are yet another product of the 1940s (snack and fast food entrepreneurs were really on fire in this decade). They were invented by Charles Elmer Doolin, who was also the brains behind another beloved snack brand: Fritos. The decades brought more innovation (like Flamin' Hot Cheetos) and yet more popularity, and today, people love the snack brand just as much as ever. In that aforementioned YouGov list of popular food and snack brands, Cheetos sit in a very respectable 42nd place, and are disliked by only 12% of Americans so far in 2026.
Like many beloved food brands, Cheetos prompt strong feelings. Fans consistently take to Reddit to discuss their favorite flavors. For some, Puff Cheetos are the best, but for others, Flamin' Hot varieties are impossible to beat, and many are team Jalapeño Cheddar all the way. When our taste tester ranked 12 Cheetos snacks in 2025, they declared themselves in the Flamin' Hot camp — specifically the Crunchy variety. "If, like me, you can't wait to get your hands on a snack with a little bit of heat, then you know that Flamin' Hot Crunchy Cheetos are absolutely elite," they wrote.
Methodology
Sometimes, negative reviews from customers can be helpful; they can help us figure out where not to spend our money, and we're appreciative of that. But it's also helpful to find out the brands and chains that people still love and think are worth our time and money. That's why we looked to social media platforms like Reddit, where people love to voice their opinions about the companies they still adore, as well as the ones they hate.
We scanned multiple recent food-focused threads for frequent mentions of companies that people still enjoy, and then we compared this with data from companies like YouGov to back it up. The result of our investigation into the food brands and restaurant chains that fans say haven't gone downhill, of course, is this list. But look, we know that food is subjective. If you don't agree with us, that's okay. Truly, we're fine with it. You do you — we're off to eat our Kettle Brand chips in peace.