12 Kettle-Cooked Chip Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Bowl & Basket is Shop Rite's in-house brand. This isn't just a chip brand; it encompasses just about any type of food you'd need to get from a grocery store. Since it's on the more affordable side, you may be tempted to buy it instead of a more expensive brand name. I really wanted to see how it would stack up, and unfortunately, I found that these kettle-cooked potato chips didn't hold a candle to the other brands I tried.

There was one positive to these chips, and that is that they were about a nine out of 10 on the thick and crunchy scale. Unfortunately, the taste overshadowed that one great quality. While the chips were very salty, they were also oddly sweet. It could be coming from the oil (the label says they may be cooked in canola, corn, or sunflower oil, or a mix of all three). Whatever it was, I found it to be unpleasant.

There was also a strange aftertaste that I couldn't shake. If I could describe it, I would say it's kind of like ground beef. That slightly sweet, earthy taste that hung around on the back of my tongue. That's not at all what I expect from a kettle-cooked potato chip.