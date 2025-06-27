Can You Order Non-Dairy Ice Cream At Dairy Queen?

Dairy Queen is one of only a few nationwide chains that carries dairy-free ice cream. However, if the Dilly Bar isn't up your alley, there are a few other places you can go for a non-dairy ice cream treat. For instance, Baskin-Robbins states on their website that their fruit smoothies and Mangonadas are dairy-free, and that there are dairy-free versions of their Cookies 'n Creme, Lemon Sorbet, and Mint Chocochunk ice cream flavors. Cold Stone Creamery offers a Silk Almond Milk Frozen Dessert that is vegan, and all of their sorbets are dairy-free, as are many of the mix-ins.

Of course, you also have the option of creating your own dairy-free ice cream, such as this vegan chocolate ice cream. You can make this just like you would regular ice cream, simply substituting the milk for a milk alternative; the above recipe uses coconut milk, just like the Dilly Bar does. However, you can use any kind of milk and cream combination that gives the ice cream enough fat. On a Reddit thread about the best non-dairy milk for ice cream, many people also recommended coconut milk, with user u/Doctor-Liz suggesting, "So as long as you've got enough fat there (or are prepared to add some from another source) I'd say it's about complementary flavors. Piña colada ice cream? Go coconut. Vanilla? Oat or soy. Chocolate? Has to be hazelnut." No matter which you choose, you'll have a delicious treat to beat the summer heat.