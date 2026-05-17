8 Cooking Shows From The '80s That Are Still Worth Watching

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Memories are a powerful thing, especially when they're connected to food. No matter when or where you grew up, we can almost guarantee that there are nostalgic recipes that will take you right back to childhood. The same can be said for our favorite cooking shows: Those of us who grew up watching food shows can still find something comforting about the old classics. Whatever decade you associate with your formative years, there are probably some cooking shows that you remember playing in the background.

The good news is that there are plenty of old-school favorites that are still worth the watch. Head back to the 1980s, and you'll find some shows that can not only still teach you plenty of practical tips, tricks, and recipes that still have a place in today's kitchen, but that also come with a brilliant sense of the time.

Let's talk about some of them, as we'd argue that catching even a few episodes of these shows is well worth it for a few reasons. Sure, you'll learn about some wonderfully nostalgic cooking trends and recipes that still hold up today, but you'll also learn about a decade when certain cuisines were being introduced to the masses on a huge scale. Some of the era's cooking shows helped bring things like Indian and Cajun cuisines mainstream, and without them, our foodie landscape might look a little different today. History is important, and fortunately, these shows make it accessible and fun even decades after they first aired.