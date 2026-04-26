Julia Child Had More Happening Under Her Counter Than On It During TV Shoots

It is difficult to overestimate the impact Julia Child had on both the medium of television and the American culinary landscape. As co-author of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," and host of the groundbreaking TV show "The French Chef" (despite being neither French nor a chef), Child was instrumental in popularizing French cuisine and helping create the cooking show as we know it today. Yet she did not do this alone. In one famous photograph from the set of "The French Chef," five staffers can be seen sitting beneath the statuesque Child during filming, out of sight of the camera, ready to hand her whatever she needs as she cooks.

As was common on television at the time, early episodes of "The French Chef" were shot in a single, continuous, seamless take, with no breaks taken to fetch an ingredient from offscreen, cut ahead in the cooking process, or repeat a misspoken line. Doing an entire episode in one take would likely be an intimidating challenge to most modern cooking show hosts. Nevertheless, Child was able to pull it off through a combination of exacting rehearsals for each program, her characteristic quickness and grace under pressure (as evidenced when she whipped up an impromptu omelet for a spellbound interviewer during her first TV appearance), and the mutual understanding she developed with the show's crew, who would sometimes lend an unseen hand.