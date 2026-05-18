What Walmart Employees Know About In-House Brands That Most Shoppers Don't

Prices at the grocery store have never been higher, and that upward trajectory is only likely to keep getting worse, at least short-term. However, since we still need to eat the same amount as before, consumers continue to fill their carts with a higher proportion of budget-friendly products. Store-brand groceries have never been more popular, thanks to this tightening of the collective economic belt, but this forced swap may not actually be as bad as it seems. As it turns out, one major shopping secret of Walmart employees is that many of those low-price, in-house Great Value products actually come from the exact same producers that put out consumers' favorite brand-name products.

While it is notoriously difficult to track down the producers behind stores' signature label products, occasionally something slips out. Like, for instance, when Land O' Lakes butter supposedly arrived filled with Walmart's Great Value product. The folks working at the stores also sometimes have inside knowledge, and there are plenty of employees on the internet ready to spill the beans on the popular brands behind Walmart's Great Value products.

Obviously what we read on social media needs to be taken with a grain of salt, but according to alleged Walmart employees online, the Great Value chocolate chips come from Hershey's, the yogurt from Dannon, the cereals from Kellogg's, and the zip-top bags from Ziploc, among other big names. The same producer doesn't necessarily mean the same product, but it may be indicative of a similar level of quality.