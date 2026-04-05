8 Shopping Tips And Secrets From Walmart Employees

Walmart is one of those stores that appeals to everyone regardless of income. As the largest grocery store chain in the U.S. as of 2025, it welcomes millions of shoppers into its stores every single day — and most walk out with carts full of groceries, clothes, kitchenware, and pet food. After all, if you can name it, Walmart likely stocks it. Given its huge customer base and wide range of products, Walmart needs a heck of a lot of employees. And if you want to know the best tips for shopping at Walmart? You'll want to pay attention to the employees have to say.

After all, they work at the chain day in and day out, and know the store's inner workings well. We combed through social media and media interviews with employees to find some of the best shopping tips and secrets from Walmart employees, and you can read through our findings below. Spoiler alert: The app can probably save you money, some tasks are just for show, and if you have a query, don't bother with speaking to a manager. Keep reading to find out more secrets and shopping tips from Walmart employees.