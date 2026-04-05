8 Shopping Tips And Secrets From Walmart Employees
Walmart is one of those stores that appeals to everyone regardless of income. As the largest grocery store chain in the U.S. as of 2025, it welcomes millions of shoppers into its stores every single day — and most walk out with carts full of groceries, clothes, kitchenware, and pet food. After all, if you can name it, Walmart likely stocks it. Given its huge customer base and wide range of products, Walmart needs a heck of a lot of employees. And if you want to know the best tips for shopping at Walmart? You'll want to pay attention to the employees have to say.
After all, they work at the chain day in and day out, and know the store's inner workings well. We combed through social media and media interviews with employees to find some of the best shopping tips and secrets from Walmart employees, and you can read through our findings below. Spoiler alert: The app can probably save you money, some tasks are just for show, and if you have a query, don't bother with speaking to a manager. Keep reading to find out more secrets and shopping tips from Walmart employees.
You shouldn't always trust the website to tell you when things are in stock
If you're on the hunt for a specific item, the best place to look first is online, right? After all, driving to your local Walmart to find the thing you're looking for is out of stock would be an incredibly frustrating experience. But what is arguably more frustrating is driving to your local Walmart, safe in the knowledge that the item is on the shelf because you've checked online ... only to find it still isn't there. Unfortunately, according to Walmart employees, that's a regular occurrence, because the website isn't always 100% trustworthy.
In fact, multiple workers have found themselves staring down an empty shelf with a customer who is convinced the item must be there because of what the website told them. The truth is that the website isn't updated enough to be totally accurate. The item might have recently been sold, for instance, or potentially even stolen. The best thing to do is to give your local store a call before, or simply make your journey to the store and ask an employee to help you.
Not all Walmarts offer the same items
Walmart stores across the country have much in common with each other. They have similar layouts and branding, and much of the time, you can count on the products you love to be in stock wherever you go — but not always. Redditors who work at the chain say they often have to break the news to customers looking for an item that they found in another town or state that not all stores have identical inventory.
Some employees don't understand why customers believe every store would be identical, and they have a point. Someone who lives in Florida — where it's warm and sunny all year round — has different needs and wants than someone who lives in New York, for example. Additionally, Walmart relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning to figure out which items are going to perform best in which stores across the country. So if you see a product in a different store that you love, perhaps buy double, just to be safe.
They're usually 'checking in the back' just to humor you
We're going to hold your hand while we say this: If a Walmart employee has agreed to check in the back for you, there's a good chance they're not actually looking for the item, but trying to humor you. In fact, they might even be doing it just to take a little break from being on the store floor.
This is because most of the items that the chain stocks are already out on the shelves, so it an item isn't out there, it probably means Walmart is out of stock. One top tip from a Walmart employee to another on Reddit even suggests eating some food and looking at social media before reporting back to the customer. Other employees, though, might be less willing to humor you or take the break. In fact, don't be surprised if your simple request to check out the back gets a straight up "no" in response.
If you want to make serious savings, don't ignore the app
If you're looking for accurate stock information, unfortunately, the app can be just as unreliable as the website according to Walmart employees. That doesn't mean it's not worth downloading, though. The app is especially useful if you're looking for a great deal, because sometimes, the app prices are even cheaper than the in-store prices.
Shoppers have noticed this, too. In fact, one Redditor said they found one item was $20 more in the store than it was on the app. Additionally, the app helps you keep track of deals, as you can turn on your push notifications for flash sale events. But it's also handy for when you're actually inside the store. If you scan a barcode of an item on the shelf, you might find that the price on the app is less than the shelf price, and that's because clearance pricing gets updated online before physical price tags are changed. That being said, Walmart is also rolling out digital shelf labels across its stores in 2026.
Another app-related tip from employees is to use the Walmart app to help you find items. Of course, you can always ask a member of staff for help, but the app should also tell you which aisle an item is located in, saving you time in the long run.
Weekends and evenings are the busiest times to shop
If you want space to browse without having to dodge what often feels like thousands of other shoppers, pay close attention to the time you visit Walmart. According to employees, the busiest times of the week are usually weekends and evenings (unless it's a holiday).
Of course, that makes total sense, as it correlates with when the majority of Americans have time off from work. But if you don't follow this working pattern, it might be worth avoiding the busier times so you can enjoy some peace and quiet. You could also consider doing your weekly shop before work, as many employees say that mornings are when the store is at its quietest. Then again, the busiest times tend to vary from store to store. If you live in a more religious area, for example, you might find that your local Walmart gets really busy on Sunday afternoons, when people are stopping by after church. If your area is more built up, you might also find that it doesn't matter what time of day you go, the store is always busy.
Some workers on Reddit say that their store constantly has lines of around eight people each, too, no matter the day. Others say the first half of the week is usually very quiet, so the lesson? Learn the patterns of your store. If additional business bothers you, do your best to shop around the peak times.
Pay attention to price endings for the best discounts
If you're trying to score a bargain (and let's be honest, aren't we all?), keep your eyes peeled for the prices. Yes, that sounds like incredibly obvious advice, but we're actually talking about zoning in on the last number of the price tag. According to Walmart employees, if the sticker is yellow, and it ends in either "5" or "0," that's a sign that a discount has been applied to that item.
According to some Walmart employees, though, sometimes, shoppers can be duped into thinking an item is on sale when it isn't. If an item is priced with a yellow sticker, but it doesn't have the word "was" written on it, it's not actually discounted. If the price ends in "7," that also means there's unlikely to be a discount applied, and you're probably paying the original Walmart price. Additionally, keep in mind that just because something is on clearance, it doesn't automatically mean it's been discounted.
Sales associates are often more knowledgeable than managers
If you're in a store and need assistance, look for a sales floor associate. Employees say that these are the people who spend the most time out on the store floor, working with customers, and unloading stock, so they're usually the most knowledgeable and helpful workers in the store. While you might assume a manager would know the most about stock, that's not always the case.
Store managers usually spend their time delegating tasks, managing employees, analyzing data, and handling emails (among other things). These are certainly important, but it means they aren't necessarily the best resource when you merely want to know where to find maple syrup. Additionally, before you go asking the first sales associate you see in Walmart, take a moment to look at what they're doing, and what they're wearing.
If an employee is wearing a hairnet and is in the bakery section, for example, they probably aren't going to be the best help if you're looking for an electronic item. It seems obvious, but multiple Walmart workers complain on Reddit that they are frequently stopped by shoppers who want to know about items outside of their department. Also, while Walmart sales associates are helpful, they aren't all-knowing experts on every individual item sold by the store or in their section.
Walmart brand items are often made by different familiar brands
According to some employees, Walmart's in-store brand items taste very similar to name brand items, because they are literally the same thing at times. One employee was previously told by a factory worker that Great Value chocolate chips used to be made by Hershey's, for example. Another Redditor who works at the chain speculated that Great Value cereal is made by Kellogg's, while Great Value butter is the same as Land O Lakes and Great Value bread is made by Sara Lee.
There is some evidence to back up these claims, as well. A manufacturing error recently saw several shoppers open their Great Value butter to find Land O' Lakes branding inside. Plus, recalls have shown up links between Great Value and other brands. When Sara Lee-supplier Bimbo Bakeries issued a recall in 2015, it also pulled products sold under the Great Value and Kroger labels, too.