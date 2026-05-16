The '60s-Era Retro Beverage Trend We (Almost) Forgot About

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Usually, when you hear about a forgotten drink from the past, it's a vintage cocktail or an old-school soda fountain beverage. It's rare to be reminded of a retro beverage trend that isn't technically even a liquid. But Fizzies Drink Tablets are a blast from the past that was all the rage in the mid-'50s.

Fizzies were invented by Lem Billings around 1954. Billings was the head of advertising at Emerson Drug Company, famous for its headache remedy, Bromo-Seltzer. At the time he was hired, Billings was trying to figure out how to make its tablets more competitive with Alka-Seltzer. But Billings soon discovered that customers didn't love the salty flavor of Bromo-Seltzer tablets and thought adding fruit flavoring would make them more palatable. That idea later led to his invention of Fizzies. The small tablets would dissolve in water to create a fun, colorful, kid-friendly drink.

The tablets were launched regionally in Pennsylvania in 1956, and were originally available in sugar-free cherry, lemon-lime, grape, and orange flavors. The primary selling point (beyond the kid appeal) was that they could make drinks on demand without taking up much space in kitchen cupboards. The novelty beverage quickly took off, and in 1962, when Emerson was acquired by Warner-Lambert, the brand expanded to eight flavors sold nationwide, eventually becoming a 10-million-dollar industry. Fizzies eventually became a popular after-school snack that kids loved throughout the '60s, but were discontinued due to fears about one of its key ingredients.