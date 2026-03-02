The 'Safest' Artificial Sweetener Depends On You, According To A Dietitian

Low calorie sweeteners have become a major part of Americans' diets, and that means figuring out which artificial sweetener is safest for you. On any given day almost 25% of adults in the U.S. are consuming some form of artificial sweetener, and the options available in food and at the grocery store seem to be expanding by the day. But despite the advantages of dropping your sugar consumption, some skepticism always remains around artificial ingredients. So we decided to reach out to an expert, Kathleen Benson, a certified registered dietitian at VNutrition, to ask what the "safest," artificial sweeteners are.

Benson let us know that when it comes to sweeteners, "safest," is a relative term, and not always helpful. She said, "I'm usually hesitant to label one as the "safest," because most FDA-approved artificial sweeteners have established acceptable daily intake levels based on extensive safety reviews." Benson tells us that for aspartame, up to 40 milligrams per kilogram of body weight is considered safe, which would be at least nine cans of most diet sodas, far more than most people drink. As she explains, "in practice, safety tends to come down to dose and individual context rather than one sweetener being categorically better than another."

And in general the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) agrees. Other zero calorie sweeteners like sucralose (Splenda) and saccharin (Sweet and Low) have lower recommended daily dosages than aspartame, however they are also considerably sweeter than aspartame, so much less is required to sweeten products. Major artificial sweeteners have been tested repeatedly and deemed safe for human consumption, and in general there is little scientific evidence that consuming popular sweeteners has serious health consequences.