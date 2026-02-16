9 Old School Soda Fountain Drinks That Deserve A Comeback

When you think of soda, you probably don't think "medicine." But actually, this beloved fizzy drink has its roots in the pharmaceutical industry. Yep, it's true: Soda fountains were once a common fixture in pharmacies, and people truly thought that fizzy drinks could really cure their ailments.

In the early 20th century, though, soda fountains took on their own identity. Throughout Prohibition, bars serving alcoholic cocktails and beers were no longer an option, so soda fountains, still often located in drugstores, stepped in as fun places to drink and socialize. But even after this period, they remained a go-to destination. Children, teens, and parents alike would gather at their local soda fountain, ordering different flavors and concoctions from the soda jerk (basically a soda fountain bartender).

Many people who grew up in the early to mid-20th century feel nostalgic for this period in their lives, because, for the most part, the soda fountain era is over in the U.S. (although some retro-themed establishments still exist). Below, we take a deep dive into some of the old-school soda fountain drinks that deserve a comeback, from nectar to phosphate to egg creams.