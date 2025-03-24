Why Cincinnati's Legendary Nectar Soda Is So Pink

Though we can't say for certain who invented nectar syrup, we do know that the flavor has been loved in New Orleans and Cincinnati for over a century. Nectar soda can be traced back to the late 1870s, but its history is hazy. Apothecaries, soda fountains, and confectioners throughout the United States have been whipping up beverages for consumers using the flavoring for decades. The rise of soda fountains helped popularize the flavor, and while many fizzy soda drinks started with 19th century pharmacists and were said to hold cures for customers, others, like those made with nectar syrup, were simply treats to enjoy. The pink color of the syrup is said to represent almond flowers and is achieved using either red food coloring or grenadine.

While almond blossoms are white, bitter almond flowers are pinkish in color. These pastel pink sodas offer tasting notes of vanilla and almond, and the syrup has earned the title of "The Drink of the Gods," as the bitter almond helps round out the sweetness of vanilla. Some describe the taste as being reminiscent of pound cake. Sodas made with this syrupy nectar combine the sweet pink syrup with ice cream, whipped cream, and soda water. You can either make these recipes according to the color you desire or the taste of the drink. In New Orleans, the syrup has also been mixed with sweetened condensed milk to make a drink called Ping-Pong, and you can still find nectar syrup served at stands serving snow cone-like snowballs.