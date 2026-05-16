Expect To Spot This Kitchen Cabinet Paint Color All Over In 2026 And Beyond
One of the best steps to preparing for a kitchen remodel is to imagine what color schemes you'd like to invest in. After all, repainting a kitchen is no small matter — and it can set the tone for your whole home. Tasting Table previously interviewed Ashley Banbury, color marketing manager at HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams, to ask her what kitchen paint colors would be trending in 2026. The color you'll be seeing everywhere? Butter yellow.
"Beige is back in interiors but in a modern way so we're seeing Universal Khaki (HGSW6150) become a more popular color as a foundation for the trending hues, like the soft yellow Lemon Chiffon (HGSW6686), which is an evolution of the butter yellow trend from the past two years," said Banbury Butter yellow kitchen cabinets have hit a sweet spot that many homeowners and designers have been searching for. The color is warm without being cloying, and adds a pop of color without intensity.
In the same interview, Banbury also noted, "Kitchens are also being designed as an environment that feels organic, elegant and authentic with neutral and soft colors harmonizing with the stone and wood elements of a kitchen to help emphasize the natural materials throughout a kitchen."
Butter yellow is flexible enough to fit many home styles
If you're worried butter yellow is just another fad, fear not. Designers and trend forecasters believe butter yellow is a timeless kitchen cabinet color. Warm neutrals, earth tones, and nostalgic colors make for a kitchen that feels cozy and lived-in. It's understandable if you worry an all-yellow approach will give Brady Brunch vibes, but this isn't the cartoonish 70s look. The modern butter yellow is muted and creamy. It's really more of a warm neutral that can pair easily with other dominate kitchen trends like natural materials and textured accents.
You also can't underestimate the psychological effects of a cheery color like butter yellow. Kitchens are increasingly becoming the emotional heart of the home, rather than a strictly utilitarian room. After years of ultra-minimalist, austerely white color schemes, people long for homes that feel comforting and warm. A kitchen that mimics the actual color of morning light is certainly more comforting than dull gray cabinets.
Your butter yellow kitchen doesn't necessarily need to stick to just kitchen cabinets. You can add the color through a subtle backsplash or use summery vintage fabrics for ruffled curtains and dish towels. As a bonus, yellow performs especially well in darker kitchens or with windows that face north. While a white kitchen can look cold on a dreary day, yellow retains its cheerfulness. The next time you're dreaming of ways to design a retro kitchen, look to the sun for inspiration.