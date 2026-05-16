Expect To Spot This Kitchen Cabinet Paint Color All Over In 2026 And Beyond

One of the best steps to preparing for a kitchen remodel is to imagine what color schemes you'd like to invest in. After all, repainting a kitchen is no small matter — and it can set the tone for your whole home. Tasting Table previously interviewed Ashley Banbury, color marketing manager at HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams, to ask her what kitchen paint colors would be trending in 2026. The color you'll be seeing everywhere? Butter yellow.

"Beige is back in interiors but in a modern way so we're seeing Universal Khaki (HGSW6150) become a more popular color as a foundation for the trending hues, like the soft yellow Lemon Chiffon (HGSW6686), which is an evolution of the butter yellow trend from the past two years," said Banbury Butter yellow kitchen cabinets have hit a sweet spot that many homeowners and designers have been searching for. The color is warm without being cloying, and adds a pop of color without intensity.

In the same interview, Banbury also noted, "Kitchens are also being designed as an environment that feels organic, elegant and authentic with neutral and soft colors harmonizing with the stone and wood elements of a kitchen to help emphasize the natural materials throughout a kitchen."