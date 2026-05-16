How To Build A Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Dupe With Aldi Products
Chick-fil-A's fried chicken sandwich is a hit with customers and critics alike. It came in first place out of 19 fast food chicken sandwiches we taste-tested, for example. However, if you're not willing to shell out fast food prices every time a chicken sandwich craving arises, you can make your own Chick-fil-A sandwich at home using Aldi products. In fact, Aldi's frozen chicken breasts make a popular grocery store sandwich that should be on your radar.
Aldi's ultra-cheap private-label products are often better than the name-brand products they mimic. And in the case of a fried chicken sandwich, Aldi's products supply every element you need to build the perfect fast food sandwich dupe. The beauty of the Chick-fil-A sandwich lies in its simplicity, consisting of a fried chicken filet, pickles, and secret sauce all in a brioche bun. Aldi's Kirkwood Red Bag frozen chicken filets offer a crispy breaded chicken breast with an uncanny resemblance to Chick-fil-A's, according to customers.
Aldi's Burman's Chicken Dipping sauce is modeled off of the tangy, sweet, and creamy sauce Chick-fil-A slathers onto its chicken sandwich, with one Redditor saying, "I liked it better than the real Chick-fil-A sauce." For the pickles, look no further than Aldi's Great Cherkins Hamburger Dill Pickle Chips. Finally, finish off the dupe with Aldi's Specially Selected Brioche buns. Considering how highly we ranked the brioche loaf in a taste test of 16 Aldi breads, you can count on the buns being just as buttery and delicious.
Recent reviews of Kirkwood chicken breasts might have you thinking twice
While many agree that Aldi's brioche buns will elevate all kinds of sandwiches, regrettably, numerous online commenters are noting a decline in the quality of the chicken breast filets. One review stated, "... the last few bags I've had, I've gotten two filets that came out of the air fryer tough, super chewy and with an odd flavour." Others described the flavor as funky and the texture as rubbery, not to mention, "The chicken is about half the thickness it used to be." However, Aldi has a wide selection of other frozen chicken products. And one Redditor recommended swapping the disgraced red bag chicken filets for the breaded chicken patties because they "are almost identical but they have half the amount of sodium and are CONSISTENT." You can always make a grilled chicken sandwich with the grilled chicken breast strips, which ranked second in our taste test of frozen chicken products from Aldi.
The chicken dipping sauce at Aldi isn't the only Chick-fil-A sauce dupe. Aldi has a Polynesian sauce that customers also think is a Chick-fil-A doppelganger. While Aldi offers frozen waffle fries to complete your Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich meal dupe, we think the seasoned spiral fries are one of the 14 must-have Aldi finds to hit the shelves in 2026. Of course, you can also go with a childhood favorite of Aldi's tater tots, which we think are the best brand of tater tots around.