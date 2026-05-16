How To Build A Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Dupe With Aldi Products

Chick-fil-A's fried chicken sandwich is a hit with customers and critics alike. It came in first place out of 19 fast food chicken sandwiches we taste-tested, for example. However, if you're not willing to shell out fast food prices every time a chicken sandwich craving arises, you can make your own Chick-fil-A sandwich at home using Aldi products. In fact, Aldi's frozen chicken breasts make a popular grocery store sandwich that should be on your radar.

Aldi's ultra-cheap private-label products are often better than the name-brand products they mimic. And in the case of a fried chicken sandwich, Aldi's products supply every element you need to build the perfect fast food sandwich dupe. The beauty of the Chick-fil-A sandwich lies in its simplicity, consisting of a fried chicken filet, pickles, and secret sauce all in a brioche bun. Aldi's Kirkwood Red Bag frozen chicken filets offer a crispy breaded chicken breast with an uncanny resemblance to Chick-fil-A's, according to customers.

Aldi's Burman's Chicken Dipping sauce is modeled off of the tangy, sweet, and creamy sauce Chick-fil-A slathers onto its chicken sandwich, with one Redditor saying, "I liked it better than the real Chick-fil-A sauce." For the pickles, look no further than Aldi's Great Cherkins Hamburger Dill Pickle Chips. Finally, finish off the dupe with Aldi's Specially Selected Brioche buns. Considering how highly we ranked the brioche loaf in a taste test of 16 Aldi breads, you can count on the buns being just as buttery and delicious.