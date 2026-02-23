18 Aldi Frozen Chicken Products, Ranked

Aldi might hold the record for number of frozen chicken products sold by one grocery chain. Aldi's private-label chicken product line — Kirkwood — features a vast array of options, from plain to breaded, raw to cooked, and shapes like nuggets, fillets, strips, patties, wings, and fries. If you aimlessly walk into Aldi for "frozen chicken," you might be standing in the freezer aisle a while.

To help you navigate this enormous category, I went to my neighborhood Aldi and purchased every available frozen chicken product — 18 total. You can imagine the questionable looks I received at checkout. "That girl must love chicken" was likely on the minds of everyone. Once home, I cooked the products according to the package directions, sampled them, and judged each based on flavor, texture, and nutrition. Stuffed with yummy protein, I ranked the chicken from my least favorite to what I preferred. Everything was tasty, but those at the top had the best taste, texture, and nutritional profile.