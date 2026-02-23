18 Aldi Frozen Chicken Products, Ranked
Aldi might hold the record for number of frozen chicken products sold by one grocery chain. Aldi's private-label chicken product line — Kirkwood — features a vast array of options, from plain to breaded, raw to cooked, and shapes like nuggets, fillets, strips, patties, wings, and fries. If you aimlessly walk into Aldi for "frozen chicken," you might be standing in the freezer aisle a while.
To help you navigate this enormous category, I went to my neighborhood Aldi and purchased every available frozen chicken product — 18 total. You can imagine the questionable looks I received at checkout. "That girl must love chicken" was likely on the minds of everyone. Once home, I cooked the products according to the package directions, sampled them, and judged each based on flavor, texture, and nutrition. Stuffed with yummy protein, I ranked the chicken from my least favorite to what I preferred. Everything was tasty, but those at the top had the best taste, texture, and nutritional profile.
18. Chicken Wings
I hoped to love Kirkwood chicken wings because they're unseasoned, thus a great canvas for dishes like crispy baked chicken wings. Sadly, I purchased a bad batch. When I opened the bag, I knew something was off; the meat smelled rancid. For the purposes of this review, I cooked them anyway, in case I was mistaken. I was not. I assume this was an exception, so if you want the freedom to make wings exactly how you like them (baked, fried, or in the air fryer), this is probably a good option.
One 4-ounce serving has 170 calories, 12 grams of fat, 16 grams of protein, and 33 milligrams of sodium. These wings are a good source of protein for just 170 calories (and very little sodium). I ranked this product last because it was inedible. I trust you will have better luck.
17. Chicken Nuggets
Aldi's Kirkwood chicken nuggets are made with chicken breast and rib meat, which I prefer — but these nuggets didn't resemble actual chicken meat. I believe it's the addition of soy protein concentrate, corn flour, and chicken skins that created a texture more akin to mashed meat. Nugget enthusiasts may not mind, but it's not for me. I liked the breading, since it had nuances of onion and garlic, but there was too much coating for the amount of meat.
One serving of five nuggets has 250 calories, 16 grams of fat, 11 grams of protein, and 740 milligrams of sodium. Since this product is targeted to kids, I wasn't thrilled with the amount of sodium in one serving, especially since there are plenty of other chicken products in this lineup that were healthier, tastier, and had better texture. For this reason, I ranked these chicken nuggets second to last.
16. Breaded Chicken Breast Patties
When I opened the bag of Kirkwood breaded chicken breast patties, I was surprised by how red they were. A quick check of the label and mystery solved — paprika. I liked that sweet addition and thought it paired nicely with the aromatic onion and garlic. Unfortunately, the breading was the only thing I liked. The patties are made with white meat chicken but, like the nuggets, the texture was that of highly processed meat. And the chicken concoction wasn't tender; it was too chewy for my liking.
One patty has 180 calories, 8 grams of fat, 10 grams of protein, and 440 milligrams of sodium. Considering most folks will put the patty on a roll and add various toppings, I'm not a fan of these nutrition stats. There are other breaded chicken products in this review that are much better, so these patties landed at No. 16.
15. Spicy Chicken Patties
In my opinion, Kirkwood spicy chicken patties are the same patties mentioned above, with spices. Seasoning helped, so I ranked these higher. The heat level was medium, not sweaty-brow hot. If you like fiery foods, you'll need hot sauce. The aroma of these patties was great (especially during baking), and the breading was crisp and tasty. I also liked the ratio of coating to chicken. But, as was the case with the other patties, I didn't like the meat's texture; it was ground and smooshed into a patty, so it wasn't like eating real chicken breast.
One patty has 180 calories, 11 grams of fat, 10 grams of protein, and 610 milligrams sodium. As stated, since patties are intended to be eaten with bread, toppings, and condiments, I didn't find this a healthy choice. It's more flavorful than its patty partner, but doesn't belong higher up in this ranking.
14. Chicken Fries
Kirkwood chicken fries are basically fry-shaped chicken patties. That means, they're very similar to the patties above, in fry form. And you know how I feel about the patties. I liked that the chicken was breast and rib meat, but I didn't like the texture; it was a pureed blend of meat and other ingredients. The flavor of the chicken was nice, and I enjoyed the onion and garlic in the breading. It was the texture that was off-putting.
Eight fries have 240 calories, 15 grams of fat, 10 grams of protein, and 580 milligrams of sodium. As was the case with the nuggets, I assume these fries are marketed to kids (and the young at heart). For that reason, I'm not thrilled with the nutrition numbers. There are other breaded chicken products on this list with fewer calories and less fat, so I ranked those items higher.
13. Boneless Skinless Chicken Tenderloins
Kirkwood boneless, skinless chicken tenderloins contain no added hormones or steroids. I value that, so I ranked them higher than the previous offerings. I also find chicken tenderloins a versatile kitchen staple — whether you're making classic chicken tenders, or adding protein to soups or salads. The ingredient label mentions the addition of water, chicken broth, and salt, and I could detect all three. When baking, a tremendous amount of water leached onto the baking sheet. When I tasted the chicken, I could taste the broth and salt. From my perspective, if you want raw chicken meat, there's no need for added broth and salt.
A 4-ounce serving of the chicken contains 100 calories, 1 gram of fat, 22 grams of protein, and 220 milligrams of sodium. I liked the protein, calorie, and fat numbers, but not the added sodium. I ranked this product 13th because it was better than some, but underwhelming overall.
12. Crispy Chicken Strips
Crispy chicken fans unite; Kirkwood crispy chicken strips deliver everything you crave — moist, flavorful chicken sheathed in an ultra-crispy shell. The white meat chicken was frittered (coated in batter and deep fried), and it was notably juicy and delightfully savory. I valued the fact that it was actual chicken breast meat and not a mashed-up, nugget-style puree. I also really liked the coating, because it was nicely seasoned, decidedly crunchy, and the perfect thickness. While baking all the chicken for this review, this product had one of the best aromas of the bunch.
One 3-ounce serving has 190 calories, 7 grams of fat, 12 grams of protein, and 630 milligrams of sodium. I'm not sure folks will stop at 3 ounces, so those numbers likely underestimate what an average adult might find satisfying. I enjoyed this product, but there were eleven other products I liked better.
11. Parmesan Herb Chicken Tenders
I was pleasantly surprised when I sampled Kirkwood parmesan herb chicken tenders. The chicken fritters are made with chicken breast and rib meat, and it's actual meat, not a chicken puree. The breading was my favorite quality in this chicken. Spiked with parmesan and Romano cheeses, the crunchy coating was cheesy, salty, and nutty in all the right places. And I detected aromatic herbs, but they weren't overpowering; they were delightfully complimentary.
One 3-ounce serving contains 200 calories, 9 grams of fat, 15 grams of protein, and 610 milligrams of sodium. While the sodium is higher than desirable, I found the rest of the stats admirable, especially because each piece was wholly satisfying. I'm reasonably confident the same can't be said for the nuggets and fries above. This item didn't rank higher because I liked other options more, but this is a solid, enjoyable chicken product.
10. Buffalo Style Chicken Wings
I was surprised by how big and meaty the Kirkwood Buffalo style chicken wings were. These are not skimpy wings — each section had plenty of edible chicken meat. As these wings were baking, the aroma was fantastic. It was vinegary and piquant, the way Buffalo wings should be. Once cooked, the skin was crackly and yummy, and the Buffalo sauce was drippy and finger-licking good. In terms of spice level, I found these wings moderately fiery, which was perfect for me.
3 ounces of these wings have 130 calories, 8 grams of fat, 12 grams of protein, and 750 milligrams of sodium. I won't criticize the sodium content here — these are chicken wings drenched in Buffalo sauce, not a grilled chicken breast. I consider wings more of an indulgence than an average Tuesday dinner. I ranked these wings 10th because other products (including wings) were better.
9. Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts
After this review, Kirkwood boneless skinless chicken breasts will be living in my freezer on the regular. What I loved most about this chicken was the portion size. These days, some chicken breasts are close to 1 pound, not the recommended serving size of 4 ounces (3 ounces cooked). These will work well in a variety of chicken breast recipes. Each piece was nicely trimmed, and some had the rib meat attached. I also respected that this chicken is all natural, with no added hormones, steroids, preservatives, or artificial flavors.
4 ounces have 110 calories, 3 grams of fat, 21 grams of protein, and 220 milligrams of sodium. That's a big protein bump for very few calories and fat grams. So why didn't this chicken rank higher? Because, as stated with the tenderloins, I don't relish the addition of water, chicken broth, and salt. I can add those ingredients myself during cooking.
8. Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs
If you're a chicken thigh person, Kirkwood boneless skinless chicken thighs are for you. Each thigh was decent-sized and well-trimmed. There was a thin strip of fat on each piece and, during baking, the fat cooked off and left the chicken exceptionally moist and flavorful. I envision using these thighs in many family friendly chicken thigh recipes. As was the case with the breasts and tenderloins, these thighs are all natural, with no added hormones, steroids, preservatives, or artificial flavors. That said, like the breasts and tenderloins, these thighs contain a 15% solution of water, chicken broth, and salt, which I'm not wild about.
One 4-ounce serving contains 140 calories, 7 grams of fat, 19 grams of protein, and 240 milligrams of sodium. Thighs have more fat than white meat chicken, so these numbers were to be expected. This is another product I will be keeping on hand for many dinner adventures.
7. Honey Battered Breast Tenders
Kirkwood honey battered chicken breast tenders are made with chicken breast patties and rib meat, so, if you read my patty reviews, you might be surprised to find this product in the top 10. I'll tell you why I placed it here: The batter was tempura style, so it was light, crisp, and flavorful. And even though the chicken was patty meat (not my favorite), it was moist and tender. Plus, it wasn't as chewy as the patties, so I ranked this product accordingly. If you're looking for a sweet/savory, fried chicken experience without a thick breading, this is a great choice.
Five pieces deliver 210 calories, 13 grams of fat, 10 grams of protein, and 360 milligrams of sodium. Yes, fat is higher than many other products on this list, so I would consider this a snack for game day, not a nutritious weeknight meal.
6. Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets
When I took my first bite of Kirkwood breaded chicken breast fillets, I thought, "This would be perfect for chicken parmesan." It just needs some sauce and cheese. I liked that the chicken was actual breast and rib meat (not a mash), and it was moist and appetizing. My chicken wasn't as plump as the picture on the packaging, but I didn't deduct points for that. It was yummy. The breading was aromatic and crisp, and there was just enough of it to compliment the chicken without overpowering it.
One fillet has 280 calories, 10 grams of fat, 32 grams of protein, and 1,010 milligrams of sodium. That's a humungous amount of protein for just 280 calories, so I was impressed. But, since the optimal daily max of sodium caps at 1,500 milligrams, I wasn't enamored with the sodium level. That's why this product didn't rank higher.
5. Gluten Free Chicken Breast Bites
This is the only product in this review that's not from Aldi's Kirkwood line. Aldi's has an assortment of gluten-free products under the liveGfree label, including these gluten free chicken breast bites. For those who care, these bite-size, battered chicken pieces are also milk and nut free. The batter was tempura style, and made with corn, potato, and rice flour. The breading was light, crisp, and delectable. I believe you can thank the addition of egg whites for its airy quality. Inside the crunchy shell was moist, savory chicken breast meat. I also enjoyed the nuances of onion and garlic.
3 ounces have 200 calories, 10 grams of fat, 12 grams of protein, and 330 milligrams of sodium. Fat is on the high side, but it's fried chicken after all. I adored these bites and feel confident ranking them in the top five.
4. Buffalo Style Chicken Strips
Since Kirkwood Buffalo style chicken strips are called "strips," I was surprised to find huge pieces of chicken inside the bag. Each piece resembled an entire chicken breast that was pounded thin. I also loved the aroma — it was tangy and riddled with peppery vinegar. I was instantly smitten. Once baked, the white meat chicken was juicy and savory, and encased with the ideal amount of crispy breading. Unlike the breaded chicken above, this is a product you can eat all by itself. I also enjoyed how some of the Buffalo sauce became drippy after baking.
One strip has 160 calories, 7 grams of fat, 11 grams of protein, and 520 milligrams of sodium. In my opinion, this is a great source of protein for just 160 calories. And sodium is almost half that of the breaded chicken above. For that reason, I ranked this item higher.
3. Honey BBQ Flavored Chicken Wings
We made it to the top three, and I'm thrilled to present the bronze to Kirkwood honey BBQ flavored chicken wings. I'll be honest, I'm uncertain why the label says "flavored" when the ingredients list honey, mustard, vinegar, and spices. When I see the word flavored, I assume it's artificial. That wasn't the case here. These wings were juicy, meaty, and smoky. At first, I was concerned by how dark they were, thinking they might taste burnt. They did not. They were sweet and smoky, and the crisp skin balanced the juiciness of the wing meat.
3 ounces of these wings contain 160 calories, 9 grams of fat, 10 grams of protein, and 570 milligrams of sodium. Considering these are skin-on chicken wings, I don't find those numbers objectionable. I ranked these wings third because I believe the top two items are more versatile.
2. Grilled Chicken Breast Strips
I'm a big fan of grilled chicken, so I was excited to try Kirkwood grilled chicken breast strips. I was not disappointed. The pre-sliced chicken breast and rib meat pieces had lovely grill marks and an outstanding grill flavor. Since the chicken was grilled and sliced, I expected it to lose some of its moisture. It did not; the meat was tender and perfectly moist. I envision a gazillion uses for this chicken, from fajitas to wraps, soups, and a variety of chicken salads.
3 ounces of this chicken have 110 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 17 grams of protein, and 420 milligrams of sodium. 17 grams of protein for just 110 calories and less than 3 grams of fat is wonderful. I appreciated everything about this nutrition label — the chicken is low in calories and fat, high in protein, and doesn't contain a treacherous amount of salt. For this reason, it got the silver.
1. Garlic & Herb Chicken Breasts
Kirkwood garlic & herb seasoned boneless chicken breast was, hands down, the best product in this chicken cluster. The first thing I noticed was how sizable each piece was — it wasn't excessive, just substantial. Once cooked, the chicken was tender, juicy, and packed with flavor, thanks to the addition of garlic, herbs, and dehydrated red pepper. The seasoning was garlicky and herby, but not overwhelming. That means, you can serve this chicken as is, or jazz it up to create an entirely new meal.
One 4-ounce serving has 110 calories, 4 grams of fat, 19 grams of protein, and 490 milligrams of sodium. 19 grams of protein for 110 calories? Count me in. Plus, fat is incredibly low, and sodium is reasonable. Low in calories and fat, high in protein, ultra-versatile, and crammed with savory goodness, it was easy to give this product the gold.
Methodology
For this ranking, I purchased every available frozen chicken product at my local Aldi. I cooked each product according to the package directions using my conventional oven (for consistency). All products cooked exactly as indicated on the label.
I sampled each product and judged it based on flavor, texture, and nutrition. If the chicken was moist and the skin or breading was crisp, I valued that. I also considered versatility. Chicken products that I envisioned using multiple times per week (in varying forms) ranked higher. Products with better nutrition stats also made it the top with ease.