14 Must-Have Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves In May 2026
Aldi has seemingly taken on a whimsy all its own. While it's certainly well-known for its regular, affordably priced staples, it also frequently releases a fair number of novel products — both as Aldi Finds and permanent additions to its lineup. Of course, since some products are limited-time offerings, if you see them, you may want to stock up on them, as there's no telling how long they will be in stores. Besides filling your cart with these new drops, you'll also want to do your research ahead of time so you know which new items are hitting the store, and which may be worth buying.
Tasting Table did some of the hard work for you here and created a list of the most anticipated food drops of May 2026. From new freezer aisle finds to tasty candies, there is something for every shopper to get excited about on this list.
Seasoned Spiral Fries
Joining Aldi's lineup of frozen fry products (including its delicious tater tots) on May 6 is its Seasoned Spiral Fries, which are clearly a riff on the beloved curly fries. Dunk them into ketchup or a flavorful aioli, or pair them with another one of the brand's frozen proteins for an easy meal.
Appetitos Everything Franks in a Blanket
If you are paying Aldi a visit to stock up on frozen apps, don't miss out on these Appetitos Everything Franks in a Blanket, which hit stores May 6. Not only do you get a delectable, plump frank, but you also get the complementary everything seasoning to add some zest to your bite.
Live G Free Supreme Cheesecake Sampler
Gluten-free folks don't have to feel left out of the grocer's May product drops. This cheesecake sampler, which drops May 6 and costs $11.69, boasts three unique flavors — chocolate chip, lemon swirl, New York-style, and strawberry swirl — all in one pie. It's perfect for keeping in your freezer and taking out at a gathering when you don't want to prepare another gluten-free dessert.
Chocolate-Covered Pie Bites
Why eat a whole pie when you can get a box of these chocolate-covered pie bites? Aldi is unveiling three flavors of these bites on May 13: Key Lime pie, banana cream pie, and coconut cream pie. Each pack comes with 10 bites, and at $5.49, it's an affordable and easy dessert worth adding to your cart.
Choceur Dark Chocolate Pralines and Hazelnut Pralines
On May 13, you will have two more Aldi chocolates on your grocery list. Aldi is debuting two praline flavors, one with a dark chocolate coating, cocoa filling, and caramelized cacao nibs, and the other with a hazelnut filling and crispy rice — kind of like a cross between a Crunch bar and a Ferrero Rocher. They come in a plastic container, but good luck not eating the whole thing in a single sitting.
Park Street Deli Chipotle and Bacon Ranch Chicken Salad
Aldi's dips are notoriously delicious (and inventive), so we shouldn't be surprised that the grocer will be dropping a chipotle chicken salad and a bacon ranch chicken salad, perfect for eating at the beach, on May 13. These Park Street Deli-branded salads are priced affordably at $5.49 each.
Mama Cozzi's Tuscan Chicken or Mediterranean Style Flatbread Pizza
Mama Cozzi knows how to make a mean pizza (we even tried and ranked several of her frozen pies), so we expect nothing less from the Tuscan-inspired chicken flatbread and Mediterranean-style flatbread pizzas that will be hitting shelves on May 20. The former comes with chicken, mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and roasted garlic, while the latter brings the flavor with tomato, black olives, artichokes, red onion, mozzarella, feta, Parmesan, and Romano.
Baker's Corner Hot Honey or Churro Cornbread Mix
We know our way around a cornbread mix and aren't surprised to see that Aldi is getting its head in the game with a hot honey and a cinnamon churro cornbread mix under the Baker's Corner brand. It debuts on May 20 for an affordable $1.49 per box.
Savoritz Asian Rice Cracker Mix
Rice crackers are a unique snack, and this Asian rice cracker mix, with eight shapes and flavors, is bound to change up your snacking game. You may not even go back to eating boring potato chips after trying it. It boasts sweet and savory flavors, and one bag costs $2.99. Look for it in stores starting May 20.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Kimchi & Spicy Tuna or Tofu Frozen Kimbap
It wasn't too long ago that Trader Joe's kimbap was taking over the internet, and now Aldi gets its turn with its spicy tuna and gochujang kimbap and kimchi and tofu kimbap, which it plans to release on May 20. Each pack comes with eight pieces and is priced at $3.49.
Specially Selected Croissant Buns
Why pick between a bun and a croissant when you can have both? These butter-flavored, French-imported croissant buns are hitting bakery shelves on May 27 and cost $3.99 for a four-pack. Think of how good your breakfast sandwiches will be when you swap them for your usual bagel!
Barissimo Mocha Marshmallow or Toasted Graham Cracker Coffee
The upcoming summer season isn't just a great time for making s'mores — it's also a great time to drink coffee inspired by s'mores. Dropping May 27, you'll be able to grab bags of toasted graham cracker and mocha marshmallow-flavored Arabica coffee from Aldi. At $7.99, it's a steal coffee lovers (and s'mores lovers) won't want to miss.
Breakfast Best Breakfast Bites French Toast Meatballs
Aldi does novelty well, so we have high hopes for these breakfast-inspired meatballs dropping on May 27. It's not entirely clear how French toast will be integrated into this pork meatball recipe, but it seems like a tasty side for a brunch nonetheless.
Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds
Why stop at Culver's when you can snack on these Appetitos breaded cheese curds from Aldi? These cheese curds, which drop on May 27, are made with Wisconsin cheese and are depicted on the packaging as being very stretchable with a defined cheese pull. Will they be more like mozzarella bites or squeaky curds? We guess you'll have to try them and find out.