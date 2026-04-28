14 Must-Have Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves In May 2026

Aldi has seemingly taken on a whimsy all its own. While it's certainly well-known for its regular, affordably priced staples, it also frequently releases a fair number of novel products — both as Aldi Finds and permanent additions to its lineup. Of course, since some products are limited-time offerings, if you see them, you may want to stock up on them, as there's no telling how long they will be in stores. Besides filling your cart with these new drops, you'll also want to do your research ahead of time so you know which new items are hitting the store, and which may be worth buying.

Tasting Table did some of the hard work for you here and created a list of the most anticipated food drops of May 2026. From new freezer aisle finds to tasty candies, there is something for every shopper to get excited about on this list.