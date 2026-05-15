Why You Should Rub A Potato On Your Grill Grates

Regardless of the topic, social media (and the internet at large) is home to countless intriguing-but-questionable articles and sources on the matter. When you dial into food specifically, it gets possibly even more extreme. Scrolling short-form food videos is a bit like spending an afternoon with your slightly off-kilter uncle who has an endless list of self-developed grilling "hacks" of dubious quality. As silly as they seem, though, there are some that work — and this potato trick may be one of them.

As far as TikTok potato hacks go, this one is on the unusual side, seeing as you won't be eating the potato, but it may still be a useful one to have in your repertoire. According to folks across social media and elsewhere online, rubbing a hot grill with a raw potato confers the grate with nonstick qualities equivalent to a spritz of cooking spray. Simply split a raw potato in half and skewer one piece on the end of a grill fork with the cut side facing outward. Then, bring the grill up to temperature and rub the grate down nicely with the forked tater.

Scientifically, the idea is that as the potato is rubbed, the juices leave a fine layer of starch behind on the grate, ensuring that whatever foods follow won't stick to the metal. There is plenty of anecdotal evidence out there that this trick works, though anything on social media should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, food sticking to the grill can be disastrous, and since this trick is pretty cheap and easy to test for yourself, it may just be a TikTok food hack worth trying.