The Unusual Grill Grate Cleaning Method That's Bound To Raise Eyebrows

Cleaning the dirty grates of an oven or outdoor grill that's coated in crusty food residues requires both effort and patience, which is why it's a job that's often put off for later. Having said that, there's an unusual grill grate cleaning method you might not know about that demands zero elbow grease and doesn't call for any cleaning fluids or scrub brushes. The only problem is that it might raise a few eyebrows among your curious neighbors. All you need to do is place your dirty grates on the grass in your backyard and leave them there overnight or for up to 24 hours.

In the morning, take a soft cloth and run it down the length of the grates to gently remove any grime. You should find that any burnt-on food remnants come off with ease, without the need for chemical based cleaners that contain toxic ingredients. Now, why does this work? If you've ever walked barefoot across your lawn first thing in the morning you'll have felt the morning dew underfoot. This dew is formed when the water vapor in the air condenses onto the cool grass as temperatures drop overnight. This moisture hydrates the stubborn residues on the grill grates and makes them softer, which means all that gunk can be wiped off in one fluid motion.