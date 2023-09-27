Detergent Is The Unexpected Solution To Clean Stained Oven Racks

When it comes to cleaning our kitchens, one of the most overlooked items that often demands attention is the oven rack. We pop in casseroles, roast our turkeys, and bake our favorite cookies, giving little thought to the residue and stains that accumulate on the oven racks over time. Spending hours scrubbing away the crusty, caked-on bits doesn't sound enticing, and leaving the racks inside the oven during a self-cleaning cycle is not an option.

Unfortunately, this is due to the self-cleaning cycle using extremely high temperatures that can discolor and potentially damage the metal of the oven racks. As is often the case, the most effective solution to this perennial problem is neither new nor high-tech. It also doesn't require a trip to the specialty aisle at the home improvement store since you most likely have it readily available in your home — detergent.

Yes, that same powdered or liquid detergent that revives your stained clothes and brightens your whites can also work wonders on those challenging oven rack stains. Simply combine the detergent's cleaning properties and a little elbow grease and you'll have your stained oven racks looking brand new.