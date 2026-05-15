6 Best Calming Teas For Stress Relief

Wellness trends are notoriously inconsistent, yet one ritual has quietly endured across cultures for centuries — the simple art of brewing a warm cup of tea. In the contemporary climate of endless notifications, overflowing inboxes, and mental strain, stress can sometimes feel like a constant companion, which leaves us desperate for ways to remove it from our lives. Brewing a cup of tea has long been considered an antidote to that problem.

The ritual of brewing, heating the water, steeping the tea, allowing it to cool, then slowly sipping, can be considered self-care. The act requires time, meaning almost by its very nature it provides pause, a quiet break in the busy day to reflect, breathe, or simply be. Beyond that, science is increasingly supporting what generational wisdom has long known. Teas like chamomile, jasmine, and mint, among others, contain compounds that may have calming effects on our nervous systems.

To better understand the connection between tea and stress relief, we reached out to an expert tea master from the Shang Palace in Istanbul, a restaurant dedicated to the traditional Chinese tea experience. From lesser-known infusions with restorative benefits to timeless herbal favorites, we examine why and how these comforting brews could mitigate some of the pressures of today's fast-paced environment. These are the six best calming teas for stress relief.