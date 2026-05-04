Did You Drink Too Much Caffeine? Here Are 5 Ways To Counteract The Side Effects
We've all been there. With a busy morning ahead, you have an extra cup of coffee to help you power through, not realizing that it's one too many. Now instead of being able to focus, you're irritable and restless, and possibly dealing with a headache and nausea.
The USDA advises a maximum of 400 milligrams of caffeine per day for safety reasons, but even with amounts lower than this you may still experience unpleasant side effects. How caffeine affects you can depend on a number of factors such as your genetics, weight, medications you take, and whether or not you smoke.
Once you've ingested too much caffeine, there's actually no way to get it out of your system faster. Caffeine is metabolized through the liver and has a half-life of around 5 hours, meaning that it takes this long for half of the caffeine to leave your body. However, the effects of caffeine usually peak around 30-60 minutes after consumption, which is when you'll start to feel the worst of things.
If you realize you've had more than you can handle, the first step is, of course, to avoid having any more caffeine. Don't forget that caffeine isn't just found in coffee, but in tea, sodas, chocolate, and some medications. Then it's all about mitigating the side effects. These will pass with time, but you can have a much better experience by supporting your body through the process.
Stay hydrated
Caffeine is a mild diuretic, meaning it will increase your need to pee. If you've consumed too much coffee and don't replenish your fluids, you can suffer the effects of dehydration. This can include mild symptoms like increased thirst, but also more uncomfortable ones such as headaches, fatigue, and elevated blood pressure. Being dehydrated can also cause your heart rate to increase, which will exacerbate any feelings of anxiety you might have from the caffeine.
Drinking water might be the last thing you want to do if you're fed up with trips to the toilet, but it will help to reduce these side effects. It's important to note that drinking water won't actually flush caffeine out of your system or dilute the caffeine in your bloodstream.
For some people, consuming too much caffeine can give them an upset stomach and diarrhea. In this case, you'll need to replace electrolytes as well as fluids. A grocery store electrolyte drink will do the trick but look for one that's low in sugar. Excess sugar can also have a diuretic effect, and blood sugar spikes will only make that jittery feeling worse.
Deep breathing or meditation
You would have to consume a lot more than the advised maximum of 400 mg of caffeine per day to be in danger of a lethal overdose, but when you've had more than your body can handle, you might start to question this. The side effects of caffeine can mimic those of a panic attack, and while they're not dangerous unless you have an underlying heart condition, they can be very debilitating.
Consuming caffeine stimulates the production of adrenaline — the hormone responsible for the fight or flight response. The reason that you feel so anxious is that your body can't tell the difference between a real and perceived threat.
The best way to combat these feelings of panic is to signal to your body that you are safe. Meditation or taking slow deep breaths will activate your parasympathetic nervous system, which controls your ability to relax. This should bring down your heart rate and blood pressure, and reduce feelings of anxiety.
Take a walk
In the right amounts, caffeine is one of the most effective ways to get an energy boost. But too much and you'll find yourself unable to sit still or nervously jiggling your leg. Instead of trying to contain this pent-up energy, get it out of your system by going for a walk. Exercise is a natural and instant mood booster, so if your coffee jitters are accompanied by irritability, it might help you on that front too.
If you're stuck at your desk and can't get out for a walk, try doing some stretches instead. Again, this isn't about getting caffeine out of your system but expending enough of the excess energy to help your body relax.
When you're feeling truly wired, you might be tempted to go for a run or hit the gym to burn off that energy faster, but the key here is gentle exercise. Anything that raises your heart rate is going to signal to your body that you're under stress and will contribute to the general feeling of anxiety.
Eat a nutritious snack
One of the worst things you can do if you're sensitive to caffeine is to have coffee on an empty stomach. It spikes the body's cortisol levels, which are already high first thing in the morning, triggering feelings of stress and anxiety. The best time to eat is before you have your coffee, but if you miss that window, having a healthy snack afterwards can still be beneficial.
Foods that are high in protein or fiber are digested more slowly and help to slow down the absorption of coffee into the bloodstream. At the same time, you want to avoid anything that's going to cause sudden spikes in your blood sugar levels, such as sugar or white bread, as this contributes to jitters and a subsequent energy crash.
Some vitamins and minerals can have a more direct effect on the side effects of caffeine. Reach for foods high in potassium and magnesium, which will help to regulate your nervous system and reduce muscle twitches. Magnesium may alleviate headaches caused by too much caffeine, while potassium is beneficial for maintaining a regular heart rate.
Get some rest
Most of us drink coffee to keep us awake and full of energy, so the suggestion to get some rest after consuming too much caffeine might seem like a tough ask. You don't need to fall asleep, but spending 15-30 minutes in a low-light, low-stimulation environment can help you to reduce the anxiety that comes with over-caffeination.
This isn't an excuse to lie on the sofa and doomscroll. Using your phone or watching television are both stimulating activities and won't allow your nervous system to take a break. If sitting in silence doing nothing isn't relaxing for you, you can put on some soft music, or try the breathing and meditation mentioned above.
Getting rid of the coffee jitters is mainly about riding out the side effects rather than doing something proactive. The more relaxed you can be while you wait for the caffeine to pass through your system, the better you will feel.