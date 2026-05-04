Did You Drink Too Much Caffeine? Here Are 5 Ways To Counteract The Side Effects

We've all been there. With a busy morning ahead, you have an extra cup of coffee to help you power through, not realizing that it's one too many. Now instead of being able to focus, you're irritable and restless, and possibly dealing with a headache and nausea.

The USDA advises a maximum of 400 milligrams of caffeine per day for safety reasons, but even with amounts lower than this you may still experience unpleasant side effects. How caffeine affects you can depend on a number of factors such as your genetics, weight, medications you take, and whether or not you smoke.

Once you've ingested too much caffeine, there's actually no way to get it out of your system faster. Caffeine is metabolized through the liver and has a half-life of around 5 hours, meaning that it takes this long for half of the caffeine to leave your body. However, the effects of caffeine usually peak around 30-60 minutes after consumption, which is when you'll start to feel the worst of things.

If you realize you've had more than you can handle, the first step is, of course, to avoid having any more caffeine. Don't forget that caffeine isn't just found in coffee, but in tea, sodas, chocolate, and some medications. Then it's all about mitigating the side effects. These will pass with time, but you can have a much better experience by supporting your body through the process.