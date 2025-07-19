The Best Tea To Brew For A Traditional Chinese Restaurant Experience

Chances are, if you go eat out at a Chinese restaurant, such as your favorite dim sum joint, the waiter will bring tea to your table. Sometimes, the tea, like water, is complementary, but other times the restaurant may charge you for a pot or per person at your table. Either way, you should definitely enjoy the tea since skipping it is one of the mistakes to avoid when you're in a dim sum restaurant. To maximize your dining experience, you can and should pick out the best tea to brew and enjoy. One of the more common and popular teas to brew is jasmine green tea. It's the tea my Cantonese mother and grandparents almost always order during our dim sum and Chinese restaurant experiences.

This tea is quite fragrant and subtly sweet. For those who prefer sweeter teas, you can ask the waiter for some sugar. Jasmine green tea is floral, caffeinated, and refreshing. Made with green tea leaves infused with jasmine flower blossoms, it's no wonder this tea is among the best to brew during a traditional Chinese restaurant experience. When you're at home, you can recreate the experience by brewing the tea again. Tasting Table has ranked the 15 best green tea brands, so you can find the perfect one to sip while enjoying homemade dumplings, like our favorite pork and chive dumplings in garlic-miso broth.