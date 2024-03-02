How To Let Your Dim Sum Server Know You Need A Hot Water Refill

Enjoying fresh dim sum at a lively dim sum restaurant is a wonderful experience, but it can also be overwhelming for first-timers. There are a variety of dishes to choose between, from xiao long bao to har gow to not-too-sweet desserts like mango pudding. Then, there is the vast array of teas to pair with your dumplings. Should you enjoy your dim sum with oolong, jasmine, or chrysanthemum?

You'll be surprised at how fast the tea goes down when you enjoy dim sum. Amidst the bustling environment, how can you let your dim sum server know that you need a hot water refill? The answer lies in the teapot itself. Or rather, on the teapot. Simply take the lid off the teapot. Once your server sees this, they will know you require a hot water refill for your tea.

Of course, you can always flag down your server and verbalize your need for a hot water refill, but then again, it's just more fun and charming to follow the unspoken rules and etiquette of enjoying a meal at an authentic dim sum joint. It is also more efficient, as dim sum restaurants tend to be noisy and lively.