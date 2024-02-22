The Unique 2-Finger Method To Show Gratitude When Enjoying Dim Sum

While enjoying dim sum and tea at a dim sum joint, there's a unique way to thank someone for pouring your tea. Of course, you could always say thank you, but if you want to show off your dim sum prowess, get ready to employ your forefinger and middle finger. Then, the next time someone, like the waiter, a friend, or a loved one, pours you hot tea, tap those two fingers together on the table to thank them. Once, twice, or thrice is up to you, though we prefer to tap at least thrice to get the message of gratitude across. This gesture is practical, especially when the restaurant is loud and most dim sum restaurants tend to be lively.

How did this unique 2-finger method to show gratitude when enjoying tea at dim sum come about? It has been said that Chinese Emperor Qianlong of the Qing dynasty would disguise himself as a commoner and frequent restaurants. When enjoying dim sum, he would pour tea for his subjects. And, because they didn't want to give away his royal identity, the subjects would tap two fingers on the table to represent deep kneeling or kowtowing as thanks. That said, it has also been alleged that the practice likely originated from guests thanking each other by knocking on a table during Tang and Song Dynasty banquets.