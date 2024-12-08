8 Mistakes To Avoid When You're At A Dim Sum Restaurant

If your brunch habits rely solely on egg concoctions, toast, and the choice between sausage and bacon, you're robbing yourself of a dim sum breakfast. Originating from China, the tradition of dim sum dates back over 2,500 years, and once you've experienced the delight firsthand, the meal's longevity makes sense.

Comprised of many small plates often served from heated carts commandeered by staff members, Ken Lin of New York City's dim sum restaurant Hutong describes the meal as "a celebration of small, intricate dishes like dumplings, bao, and rice rolls." And celebratory is exactly how it feels, with many of the tables at these restaurants equipped to seat up to 10 guests and a lazy Susan in the table's center to allow diners to easily share the small morsels of food.

But, like other meals that don't derive from traditional American fare, the comfort level of attending a dim sum gathering might trigger anxieties of newcomers who don't want to fall into a faux pas or disappoint their fellow diners, themselves, or worst of all — the staff. Caroline Xaiyasiha, the general manager of the Vegas dim sum hot spot, Wing Lei, said, "Newcomers tend to feel overwhelmed when experiencing dim sum for the first time as they feel unfamiliarized with what they are eating, especially since most dim sum dishes are wrapped in [the] form of a dumpling or bao bun, making it challenging to tell what's inside." So, with this simple primer, we broke down basic mistakes to evade during your maiden voyages to the dim sum table with the help of Lin and Xaiyasiha.

