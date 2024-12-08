8 Mistakes To Avoid When You're At A Dim Sum Restaurant
If your brunch habits rely solely on egg concoctions, toast, and the choice between sausage and bacon, you're robbing yourself of a dim sum breakfast. Originating from China, the tradition of dim sum dates back over 2,500 years, and once you've experienced the delight firsthand, the meal's longevity makes sense.
Comprised of many small plates often served from heated carts commandeered by staff members, Ken Lin of New York City's dim sum restaurant Hutong describes the meal as "a celebration of small, intricate dishes like dumplings, bao, and rice rolls." And celebratory is exactly how it feels, with many of the tables at these restaurants equipped to seat up to 10 guests and a lazy Susan in the table's center to allow diners to easily share the small morsels of food.
But, like other meals that don't derive from traditional American fare, the comfort level of attending a dim sum gathering might trigger anxieties of newcomers who don't want to fall into a faux pas or disappoint their fellow diners, themselves, or worst of all — the staff. Caroline Xaiyasiha, the general manager of the Vegas dim sum hot spot, Wing Lei, said, "Newcomers tend to feel overwhelmed when experiencing dim sum for the first time as they feel unfamiliarized with what they are eating, especially since most dim sum dishes are wrapped in [the] form of a dumpling or bao bun, making it challenging to tell what's inside." So, with this simple primer, we broke down basic mistakes to evade during your maiden voyages to the dim sum table with the help of Lin and Xaiyasiha.
Arriving too late
Some cities only have a small handful of restaurants dedicated to a full-service dim sum experience. Therefore, their floors fill up quickly with expectant tummies during peak weekend hours — mornings and early afternoons. Whoever doesn't get the first seats of the day will have to wait for the earlier group of patrons to finish their meal before it's their turn. Though some dim sum restaurants will take reservations or — even better — allow parties to call as they make their way to the restaurant, many operate on a first-come, first-served basis because of the high demand for the feast.
So, to secure a spot at the table, don't make the mistake of taking your time to get to the restaurant; arrive about an hour earlier than your preferred meal time to put your name down. Bring a book, save the crossword, or even pack some work with you to stave off boredom.
And while the rigamarole of coordinating around every restaurant's quirks can create momentary hiccups while game-planning with your group, many dim sum restaurants also equip themselves with a private dining room for extra large parties or fancier affairs. So, if you're planning on commemorating a birthday, baby shower, or wedding party with a dim sum celebration, it's worth calling and asking exactly what digs their private room entails; otherwise, draw straws or offer to arrive early on behalf of your party to ensure your name makes it on the list early.
Skipping the menu
"The image of dim sum carts weaving through a dining room is iconic, but not every dim sum spot uses them," Ken Lin said. Some restaurants give diners a menu card to tick off the dishes they'd like to be brought to their table instead. But, in cases where carts are in use and menus are not waiting at the table, you should always swipe a menu. The purpose of grabbing it is two-fold: You can see what other items the restaurant might offer that aren't currently in the room's cart rotation and also use the menu as a pictorial or verbiage guide as you watch the dishes wheel around you.
While the common dishes of shrimp noodles, sugar cane shrimp, sesame balls, and more are must-haves, you can keep your eyes peeled for a novelty you've yet to meet. Lin agrees with this strategy and urges diners to avoid playing it too safe. He said, "Dim sum is all about adventure — try something you've never had before!"
What's important is that diners have an open mind when it comes to trying new food, Caroline Xaiyasiha said.
Forgetting to add sauce and/or eating food incorrectly
While you can follow your own way to order and eat dim sum, acknowledging and asking how intricate-looking dishes are meant to be enjoyed adds to the adventure. Demonstrating an interest in learning and eventually a level of proficiency shows respect for the kitchen and the culture behind it, creating a level of comfort and ease with every return visit.
For example, once you understand the subtle complexities of eating soup dumplings, they will seem less intimidating in the bamboo basket. Ken Lin said, "Perfecting the art of soup dumplings, also known as xiao long bao on our menu, is a delightful part of the experience! The key is to gently sip the savory soup from the dumpling before taking a bite, allowing you to fully enjoy the rich flavors without any unexpected spills."
And don't forget the sauce — this goes for all dim sum. Try digging into the chili oil left tableside, as well as utilizing every sauce to its fullest with the dish it's dropped alongside. Since dim sum flavors, unlike Sichuan food, veer mildly savory and sometimes even sweet, any accompaniment can add dimension and spice to your bites. Lin said, "Take your time! Rushing into a dish that's too hot or skipping the perfect sauce pairing can mean missing out on the magic."
Not getting your food cut
If there's a job that should be assigned to someone at your dim sum table, it's the task of asking the restaurant's staff to cut the dim sum before they move on to the next table. The food is often larger than a comfortable mouthful and comes in too little pieces to share with a bigger group, so dim sum servers almost always carry kitchen shears in their aprons or carts to help guests effortlessly eat communally. However, the dim sum scene requires the server to be speedy, so they don't always have the seconds to spare to ask each table if this service is needed.
Some patrons may struggle to ask for help in this scenario and shy away from uttering a small favor that can greatly ease the meal experience. Not only does cutting food into smaller bites help split it among the table's diners, but it also spares patrons from getting full too early on in the meal. Making sure a member of your table can vocalize small needs, like cutting dishes or simply asking for scissors at the table, will make for a more comfortable experience.
Forgetting to pace yourself
A pitfall that even frequent dim sum goers succumb to is letting their hungry eyes outpace what their stomachs can hold. "Over-ordering is practically a rite of passage — dim sum is just too tempting!" Ken Lin expressed. But the bites popped in a hungry mouth always tromp the ones piled on top of an already full stomach. Caroline Xaiyasiha says guests who sign up for more than they could take on in the beginning quickly realize their mistake and slow down.
To avoid leaving the restaurant in desperate need of a nap, make a game plan with your party; be honest with each other about the dishes you can't leave without. This tactic will stop your table from stumbling into too many extras no one really wanted while also ensuring you all leave with what you came for. And if you're ordering the majority of your brunch from the roving carts, submitting yourself to an overload of dishes from the first one might box you out of discovering a new favorite, or worse, dampen the experience's second half.
Going with too small of a group
Like any meal best enjoyed family style, a healthy number of tablemates will elevate your time at any dim sum restaurant. Caroline Xaiyasiha explained, "Dim sum is a phrase that means 'touch the heart' and are bite-sized dishes that are meant to be shared." Not to mention, the more people in your party, the more dishes you can order and try without getting stuffed too early. It's even better if your group arrives hungry to throw themselves into the experience without being wary of over-ordering.
However, there's no need to fret if you're going solo or with one or two people. Ken Lin said, "A party of two can still enjoy a chic, intimate dim sum experience — think of it as a curated tasting adventure."
Just note that some restaurants may ask you to share a table with strangers if you have a smaller party and only bigger tables are available.
Saying yes to dishes you don't want
Because dim sum served on carts differs drastically from ordering off a menu and waiting for your food to arrive, sometimes it's easy to agree to a dish despite not wanting it when the dim sum staff offers it to you.
Let's face it — the delicacy of chicken feet isn't for everyone, and fried rice takes up priceless belly space, so don't feel guilty for passing on an item shown to you, and also don't hesitate to ask for a cart you've been coveting to make its way to your table.
Communicate to staff if you're not sure how the service works, want to know more about what a dish contains, or aren't seeing your desired dim sum pass by. At some establishments, water is not dropped off at tables as a rule (and illegal in some places prone to drought, like California), especially because loose-leaf tea is served upon sitting, but that doesn't mean asking for a glass of water is rude.
Like any server, dim sum employees are there to guide your experience, sell food, and hope you leave happy.
Not touching your tea
Speaking of tea, the cups of warming tea assist your meal in almost all areas we've already touched on. Not only is the drink a traditional aspect of dim sum, but it also helps you pace yourself between bites, savor the experience, and create a convivial ambiance at the table.
In traditional Chinese culture, minding your fellow diners' cups even more than your own remains a signpost of good manners, and when your pot is ready for a refill, simply leave the lid off to silently signal to your server you'd like more. Usually, a loose leaf oolong, the aromatic qualities of the beverage lend itself to the fatty meal while also providing a dose of caffeine you might have forgotten if coffee is your go-to morning drink.
Moreso, the tea simply heightens and unites the dim sum into a cohesive meal, so keep sipping until you head out.