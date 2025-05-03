Here's How Much Caffeine Is In Your Arizona Green Tea: Tall Cans Vs Bottles

Nothing beats cracking open a can of Arizona green tea on a sunny day. But is the sweet refreshment an energizing enough replacement for an iced latte? Probably not; it's common knowledge that coffee releases more caffeine than tea. However, if you know how much caffeine is in tea, you'll also be aware that green tea is one of the lowest stimulants. In other words, there's a definite lack of potency; no wonder you haven't woken up yet. As a general rule of thumb, Arizona states that its green tea contains between 8 to 10 mg of caffeine per 12 oz. That's substantially less than a tall iced latte at Starbucks, which contains 115.6 mg of caffeine.

For those curious about the content of cans versus bottles, it's essential to differentiate between their sizing. A quick glance at the company's website shows that the average "big cans" contain 22 ounces, while the transparent plastic bottles contain 20 ounces. Assuming an average of 9 mg per 12 oz, there are 0.75 mg of caffeine per ounce of Arizona green tea. That results in a grand total of 16.5 mg of caffeine in big cans of green tea and 15 mg in bottles. Need an early morning boost? Tall cans are the most caffeinated option.