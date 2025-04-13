The 'Invigorating' Arizona Iced Tea We Found To Be Anything But

AriZona iced teas, still in their famously enormous 23-ounce, $0.99 cans, are an American staple. They come in different flavors to appeal to every taste; they're thirst-quenching, often delicious, cheap, and convenient. Like any beverage brand you might find at any of America's best convenience stores, AriZona continuously adds to its flavor lineup. On its website, you can find 23 different tea options, with unique varieties like blueberry white tea and cucumber and citrus green tea alongside its iconic original green tea. With so many choices, it's helpful to know which varieties are musts and which are misses.

In our ranking of every AriZona tea flavor, from worst to best, we concluded that there is one you should save your dollar on and your tastebuds from: the RX Energy Herbal Tonic. What went wrong with this tea that's also an energy drink? Its garish yellow hue doesn't do it any favors, since we tend to eat and drink with our eyes. But what matters is its flavor, which is somehow simultaneously tooth-achingly sweet and earthy in a clashing way instead of a complex, harmonious way. It boasts "an invigorating blend" of green tea, tropical and citrus fruits, ginseng, eleuthero root (a cousin of ginseng), vitamins A, C, and E, guarana (a caffeine source), and the adaptogen schisandra. But what you really taste is the 37 grams of sugar in one serving, which equals 74 grams per can; or the 62 total grams in the 20-ounce bottles it also comes in.