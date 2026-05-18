18 Of The Most Bizarre Food And Drink Laws Across The US

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People are, to put it bluntly, weird. An almost infinitely entertaining illustration of just how strange humans can be is the laws that have been put on the books over the years to stop them from doing their bizarre things. When you start talking about food and drink? Things get freaky, fast.

We took a look at some of the strangest laws written to govern what goes on with our food and drink. Trust us when we say we weren't disappointed — especially when we looked at laws that have been repealed. For example, we never thought we would be writing about margarine smugglers, but here we are.

This does come with a bit of a disclaimer: Many of the oft-repeated stories about bizarre food laws — like the one about Connecticut pickles needing to pass the bounce test — aren't actually laws, but stories that took on a life of their own. We're not going to include those, and instead, we're only talking about legit laws that actually made it into the books. Truth, it turns out, is stranger than fiction.