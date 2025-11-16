The Weird Law Arkansas Residents Are Required To Follow At Sandwich Shops

The internet loves stories about weird laws. Whether it's a ban on letting monkeys smoke in Indiana or a prohibition on singing the alphabet in Kansas (which is actually a myth, music fans and kindergartners will be pleased to know), articles about outdated and baffling rules are everywhere. Typically, you'll see these lists shared on social media. Maybe you still have a relative who emails them around, and you'll read it, get a chuckle, and move on with your day. Rarely does anyone take the time to see if these are actual laws and, if they are, understand the reasons behind them. For instance, in Arkansas, there is a law that prohibits honking your horn at any place where cold drinks or sandwiches are served after 9:00 p.m.

This bylaw is very real and you can read it in the Little Rock, Arkansas, municipal code. Some sources online condense the bylaw by saying it prohibits honking at sandwich shops, but that is not entirely true. It's any place that serves sandwiches or cold drinks. If you stop to consider what that means, it's essentially any restaurant at all. The wording is a little obtuse, but Little Rock doesn't want you honking your horn after dark near restaurants.

Without the specificity of a sandwich shop, which seems random, the law still sounds strange, though not quite as unusual. However, we're still just scratching the surface. Let's go a little deeper.