How Gainesville, Georgia, Became The Poultry Capital Of The World
Did you know that the Poultry Capital of the World is in the United States — specifically, Gainesville, Georgia? But why has this city earned the illustrious title? One reason is because of the great number of poultry plants and farms it houses. There over 4,000 such facilities in Georgia, and many of them operate in the northeastern city of Gainesville. Chicken agriculture — specifically from northeast Georgia — contributes billions of dollars to the state's economy. But one man is likely responsible for this specific city earning the distinctive title.
It all started when Gainesville-native J.D. "Jesse" Jewell, who studied civil engineering, introduced vertical integration to the poultry industry during the Great Depression. This made chickens easier and quicker to process, package, and distribute at one facility, versus using multiple ones. Jewell's innovation transformed the entire poultry industry, created jobs during a tough time, and helped Gainesville earn its "Poultry Capital of the World" title.
Frankly, the city deserves this title. Gainesville is quite serious about its poultry industry and its chicken. In fact, the city hosts an annual and beloved Chicken Festival. During the event, participants can enjoy a chicken cook-off, where around 17,000 pounds of chicken will be cooked, and compete in a wing-eating contest. Now, we weren't joking when we said Gainesville is serious about its poultry industry and chicken culture. In fact, there's actually an unlawful way to eat fried chicken in the 'Poultry Capital of the World.'
How Gainesville preserves its title
It would also be a crime if one didn't visit some of the best chicken joints the city has to offer. Over on Yelp, users rave about the Longstreet Café for its amazing fried chicken. For those who want to pair their wings with beer, you may enjoy a night at Recess Southern Gastro-pub. Wherever you end up having delicious fried chicken, be sure to eat it the only acceptable Gainesville way: with your hands!
Now, Gainesville would not be called the Poultry Capital of the World if it didn't have a chicken statue (or two). So, if you do make a trip to the city, you'll want to check out Poultry Park located downtown. There, be sure to look up, as a chicken statue stands atop a 25-foot-tall obelisk monument. Both parking and admissions are free at the park.
If all this talk about poultry has you craving chicken dishes this week, we've got you covered. You can't go wrong with our spicy buttermilk fried chicken recipe. And if you can't make it to the city's Chicken Festival this year, why not host your own wing-eating contest? Our delicious bourbon-glazed baked chicken wings recipe would work well.