How Gainesville, Georgia, Became The Poultry Capital Of The World

Did you know that the Poultry Capital of the World is in the United States — specifically, Gainesville, Georgia? But why has this city earned the illustrious title? One reason is because of the great number of poultry plants and farms it houses. There over 4,000 such facilities in Georgia, and many of them operate in the northeastern city of Gainesville. Chicken agriculture — specifically from northeast Georgia — contributes billions of dollars to the state's economy. But one man is likely responsible for this specific city earning the distinctive title.

It all started when Gainesville-native J.D. "Jesse" Jewell, who studied civil engineering, introduced vertical integration to the poultry industry during the Great Depression. This made chickens easier and quicker to process, package, and distribute at one facility, versus using multiple ones. Jewell's innovation transformed the entire poultry industry, created jobs during a tough time, and helped Gainesville earn its "Poultry Capital of the World" title.

Frankly, the city deserves this title. Gainesville is quite serious about its poultry industry and its chicken. In fact, the city hosts an annual and beloved Chicken Festival. During the event, participants can enjoy a chicken cook-off, where around 17,000 pounds of chicken will be cooked, and compete in a wing-eating contest. Now, we weren't joking when we said Gainesville is serious about its poultry industry and chicken culture. In fact, there's actually an unlawful way to eat fried chicken in the 'Poultry Capital of the World.'