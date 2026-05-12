Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Which Chain Has Cheaper Sirloin?

While one restaurant is themed after the wild Australian outback and the other is all about Southern hospitality, Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse are surprisingly similar. They offer many of the same steaks accompanied by two side dishes, plus free bread and hearty appetizers. Choosing where to dine may come down to the prices, and if sirloin is your go-to cut, we can confidently say that Texas Roadhouse offers a better deal.

It's not obvious at first glance, but one of the biggest differences between Outback and Texas Roadhouse lies in the cost of the menu items, and in dish-for-dish comparisons, Texas Roadhouse is usually more affordable. To see if its Hand-Cut Sirloins would be cheaper than Outback's Center-Cut Sirloins of the same size, we looked at online menu prices for both chains in six U.S. cities: Allentown, Pennsylvania; Columbus, Ohio; Mesquite, Texas; Commack, New York; Modesto, California; and Ocala, Florida. In all of these areas, Texas Roadhouse's sirloins were cheaper than Outback's by at least a buck.

To get more detailed, Texas Roadhouse's six-ounce sirloin — which ranged in price from $14.49 to $18.49 — was $1.50 to $3.50 cheaper than Outback's, which cost $17.99 to $19.99. Meanwhile, Texas Roadhouse's eight-ounce sirloin ranged from $16.99 to $21.49, costing $1.80 to $3.80 less than Outback's version, priced at $20.79 to $22.79. That's a big "Yeehaw!" for the winner and an "Aw, crikey" for the loser. Plus, Texas Roadhouse's sirloin gives you great flavor for the price.