Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse: Which Chain Has Cheaper Sirloin?
While one restaurant is themed after the wild Australian outback and the other is all about Southern hospitality, Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse are surprisingly similar. They offer many of the same steaks accompanied by two side dishes, plus free bread and hearty appetizers. Choosing where to dine may come down to the prices, and if sirloin is your go-to cut, we can confidently say that Texas Roadhouse offers a better deal.
It's not obvious at first glance, but one of the biggest differences between Outback and Texas Roadhouse lies in the cost of the menu items, and in dish-for-dish comparisons, Texas Roadhouse is usually more affordable. To see if its Hand-Cut Sirloins would be cheaper than Outback's Center-Cut Sirloins of the same size, we looked at online menu prices for both chains in six U.S. cities: Allentown, Pennsylvania; Columbus, Ohio; Mesquite, Texas; Commack, New York; Modesto, California; and Ocala, Florida. In all of these areas, Texas Roadhouse's sirloins were cheaper than Outback's by at least a buck.
To get more detailed, Texas Roadhouse's six-ounce sirloin — which ranged in price from $14.49 to $18.49 — was $1.50 to $3.50 cheaper than Outback's, which cost $17.99 to $19.99. Meanwhile, Texas Roadhouse's eight-ounce sirloin ranged from $16.99 to $21.49, costing $1.80 to $3.80 less than Outback's version, priced at $20.79 to $22.79. That's a big "Yeehaw!" for the winner and an "Aw, crikey" for the loser. Plus, Texas Roadhouse's sirloin gives you great flavor for the price.
Texas Roadhouse's sirloin is both tasty and remarkably cheap
Sirloin is a flavorful yet lean piece of beef that's a bit tougher than premium steaks like a filet or ribeye, and it's more prone to dryness due to its lower amount of marbling. The six-ounce sirloin is actually Texas Roadhouse's most popular steak, but it's not served at fine dining restaurants for these reasons. That said, the Roadhouse's version has the quality to back its popularity. When we ranked every Texas Roadhouse steak, more expensive cuts got ahead, but the sirloin was tasty nonetheless, with a rich flavor and great crust to elevate its chewier texture. Other diners compliment the steak's surprising tenderness.
Outback's Center-Cut Sirloin isn't a bad order, either. Many customers recommend it for its juiciness and satisfying flavor, especially for the price, as the six-ounce sirloin is the cheapest cut on Outback's menu. Still, with the two chains' renditions being equally good, there's little reason not to head to the Roadhouse and save a few bucks.
Considering that the steaks we compared are of the same size and roughly the same quality, what makes Texas Roadhouse steaks more affordable? Firstly, its steaks are Choice grade and therefore a bit cheaper than the higher Prime grade. The company also saves dough by using beef suppliers with consistent prices and never changing its business model, which eliminates unexpected costs and financial gambles. All this allows the Roadhouse to sell you great-tasting steaks at a lower cost — sounds like a recipe for success.