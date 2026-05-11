8 Menu Items To Avoid Ordering At Ruth's Chris Steak House, According To Customers
Any type of restaurant can have off days and occasionally produce subpar dishes. Even with this in mind, customers have greater expectations from top-tier establishments that have endured for decades. For a brand as familiar as Ruth's Chris Steak House, which has been around since 1965, the stakes are even higher. Yet, it has gone downhill, as per online reviewers, who deem some of its appetizers, dishes, and desserts skippable and not worth the price tag. Founded in New Orleans by Ruth Fertel, a struggling single mother, this acclaimed, upscale chain has faced many challenges over the decades, including a devastating fire at the original location in 1976. It now operates over 150 locations in 21 countries.
The expansive menu at Ruth's Chris Steak House is divided into four main sections: dinner, brunch and lunch, happy hour and bar, and the chef's seasonal selections. You'll also find limited-time offerings for special occasions and holidays like Mother's Day and Christmas. Yes, those signature USDA Prime steaks, typically prepared in an 1800 degree Fahrenheit oven and served on 500 degree Fahrenheit heated plates, are still a staple. Other crowd-pleasers include a creamy, New Orleans-style lobster bisque, crab cakes with sizzling lemon butter, and barbecued jumbo shrimp over garlic mashed potatoes. On the other hand, some items have received mixed or negative feelings from disappointed diners. So, let's round up less favorable ones based on an overwhelming volume of strongly worded reviews on Google, Yelp, Reddit, and TripAdvisor, hailing from locations across the U.S. Meanwhile, here are some tips for first-time diners at Ruth's Chris Steak House for a memorable, hopefully positive experience.
Ribeye and Cowboy Ribeye
The dinner menu on Ruth's Chris Steak House's website lists a 16-ounce ribeye priced at $69 and a bone-in, 22-ounce cowboy ribeye for $80. Obviously, costs differ slightly by location: For instance, the cowboy goes for $86 in a high-traffic city like Atlanta. Both steaks are USDA Prime cuts, with the smaller one described as "marbled for flavor and deliciously juicy." That rarely seems to be the case anymore, though.
Across several branches, customers have noticed that these two items aren't cooked to the requested level of doneness. They note that both the meat quality and the salt used for tenderizing it have deteriorated. Overall, complaints on the texture and flavor include extreme charring, toughness, and dryness, but also poor searing, off-putting greasiness, and uneven seasoning. Those once-beloved steaks are either extremely salty or underwhelming, and even the "eye" itself can be a little too chewy. Also, the (surprisingly) sloppy presentation, with smudges of grease all over the plate, is enough to ruin anyone's appetite and make them question that price tag.
Filet, Petite Filet, and Bone-in Filet
At Ruth's Chris Steak House, you can order an 11-ounce classic filet mignon for $64, an 8-ounce petite filet for $59, and a 16-ounce bone-in version for $85. There's also a surf-and-turf combo of the petite filet with grilled jumbo shrimp, priced at $67. Still, whether that "corn-fed midwestern beef" truly is as "incredibly tender" as promised on the menu is debatable. On Google Reviews, some customers have bluntly compared that meat to "blood and water" and even their pet's "chew toy." Disappointed by its dryness as well as its lack of flavor, tenderness, and proper marbling, other diners consider it a failure.
Just like the house's ribeye dishes, these items don't quite melt in your mouth as they used to and may be excessively salted or greasy. They're often deemed tough, dry, and rubbery. Plus, depending on the location, their desired doneness isn't always met. In short, the waning quality of the filets at that upscale chain (not to mention their reduced size) doesn't quite justify their cost.
Lamb Chops
Some foodies enjoy the robust, earthy flavor of lamb, but it's so easy to under-season and overcook this tricky meat. One effective, chef-approved technique is to marinate it in olive oil, garlic, and rosemary for at least 24 hours. Ideally, you should then grill or roast it over high heat for just a few minutes per side — enough to achieve that caramelized crust and juicy, tender interior.
Nonetheless, it appears that these clear steps are occasionally overlooked, even at an establishment of Ruth's Chris Steak House's caliber. Priced at $66, its "three extra thick chops," served with fresh mint, are marketed as "marinated overnight." Yet, numerous guests have complained on Google and Yelp that their overpriced order was served undercooked, overdone (especially on the outside), or even burned. Some customers don't even finish their plate or even send it back because the meat isn't cooked as requested. Or because it's extremely greasy, fatty, or dry. You'll also find grievances across multiple branches about the chops being too small, too rubbery, too salty, or simply bland and unappealing.
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Mac and cheese is a beloved dish (or side dish) that was popularized in the U.S. during the Great Depression. It can be found at fast-food stalls, Italian-American restaurants, casual diners, and upscale steakhouses alike. For its part, Ruth's Chris Steak House offers two versions of this widely popular food. Under its signature sides, there's regular mac and cheese priced at $15 and an upgrade with chunks of lobster for $25. Both are prepared with cavatappi (i.e., double-elbow) pasta and white cheddar sauce, but are they really as decadent, creamy, and comforting as one would hope?
To begin with, many customers find the plain side dish under-seasoned and underwhelming. It's "basically Velveeta shells (clearly not a roux and cheddar-based sauce)," as one Redditor wrote. The lobster mac and cheese often misses the mark, too. The pasta itself, which may or may not be a premium brand, is sometimes served undercooked and with barely any meat or cheese. Plus, those lobster pieces aren't properly incorporated into the dish; they're just lazily placed on top. And that's how one may end up with a bland, watery, flavorless order — sometimes served at room temperature, no less.
Potatoes au Gratin
Potatoes au gratin, also known as dauphinoise, is a traditional dish from France that likely dates back to the 16th century. This rich, ultra-creamy, ultra-cheesy casserole features layers of buttery, thinly sliced potatoes. Typically seasoned with thyme, rosemary, garlic, black pepper, and/or nutmeg, it's supposed to be baked until golden brown.
Despite its relatively simple preparation, though, you risk ending up with a soggy interior, messy layers, and raw, crunchy potato bits, not to mention a grainy texture and scorched edges. All of these issues have been flagged by those who have visited Ruth's Chris Steak House in recent months. There, this signature side dish, which often lacks salt and flavor, is priced at $25. Prepared from Yukon potatoes and a three-cheese blend, it pairs well with steak and wine. A reviewer on Google bluntly complained that their dish was prepared from frozen cubed potatoes, while another noted the latter were unevenly diced. In short, the house's gratin is "no better than something you get at the frozen aisle at Walmart," as an angry customer points out.
Calamari
Ruth's Chris Steak House offers various seafood-centered appetizers and entrées. There's seared ahi tuna, served with a boozy mustard sauce. You can also opt for the mushrooms stuffed with crab and topped with Romano cheese, the jumbo shrimp cocktail — or the calamari. Listed at $24, the latter is lightly fried and typically complemented by a sweet and spicy sauce. So, what exactly are patrons unhappy about when it comes to this particular dish?
For one, the calamari in question consists of "paper-thin," cold, rubbery, and chewy rings with way too much breading. Their inconsistent, mixed sizing must make it difficult to cook them all evenly. Plus, diners have noted improper heat distribution and found the sauce a tad too sweet for a seafood item. To put it bluntly, one reviewer explicitly labels that questionable appetizer a choking hazard, while another says it tastes just like chicken. For what a restaurant of this standing costs, one would certainly expect higher quality.
Fresh Broccoli
You'll find a variety of side dishes and strictly vegetarian options at Ruth's Chris to pair with your steak. Luckily, some of these items are gentler on the stomach and less calorific than others. That watery lobster mac and cheese, for instance, has 930 calories, while the hash browns is packed with 1,560. For this reason, some diners prefer to opt for the broccoli and its mere 80 calories.
Unfortunately, the latter is probably not worth the $14 price tag. In all fairness, a few florets of steamed broccoli aren't exactly the ultimate comfort food, but an establishment of this caliber should still meet basic expectations. You may even enjoy such a basic accompaniment if it were buttery, slightly crisp, and adequately salted and seasoned. Instead, guests have reported mediocre, rubbery, and bland florets and stems — sometimes featuring black specks or a sad, yellowish color. They generally find these simple veggies to be underwhelming and either too mushy, too hard, or unevenly cooked. A reviewer complained that their broccoli "tasted like someone ran a little bit of hot water over it," while another, who wanted his extra soft, was served the exact opposite. In short, some of these issues were enough to send that plate back to the kitchen.
Bread Pudding
The desserts at Ruth's Chris Steak House can also be hit-or-miss. For instance, the cheesecake, often offered as a complimentary birthday treat, is generally highly praised. Yet, some diners find it generic, uninspired, and even a little soggy. As for the bread pudding, you'll find different variations across branches. There's rich chocolate chunk, white chocolate with raspberry, vanilla with raisins, and apple with Jack Daniel's sauce. In theory, such a rich treat sounds quite appealing, especially when served warm and spongy, just as it should be.
However, the customers at this steakhouse tell a different story. According to them, this particular dessert is simply "abysmal" and extremely soggy. They've compared this "tasteless, hard piece of bread soaked in milk" to "old cardboard" or to that tiny, wrinkly monkey bread muffin. In addition to finding it mediocre and insipid, diners have also raised issues regarding its temperature. In all honesty, which foodie would possibly enjoy a bread pudding that's served chilled, dry with cold spots, or even completely ice-cold?
Methodology
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a well-established chain with a worldwide presence, but even a restaurant of this caliber and standing isn't immune to errors. We've curated this selection of menu items to avoid based on recent customer feedback on platforms like Google, Yelp, Reddit, and TripAdvisor. For a fairer assessment, we reviewed locations in different cities and towns across multiple U.S. states, bearing in mind that even upscale venues can underperform. Finally, we made certain to feature different menu sections and dietary preferences.