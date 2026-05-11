8 Menu Items To Avoid Ordering At Ruth's Chris Steak House, According To Customers

Any type of restaurant can have off days and occasionally produce subpar dishes. Even with this in mind, customers have greater expectations from top-tier establishments that have endured for decades. For a brand as familiar as Ruth's Chris Steak House, which has been around since 1965, the stakes are even higher. Yet, it has gone downhill, as per online reviewers, who deem some of its appetizers, dishes, and desserts skippable and not worth the price tag. Founded in New Orleans by Ruth Fertel, a struggling single mother, this acclaimed, upscale chain has faced many challenges over the decades, including a devastating fire at the original location in 1976. It now operates over 150 locations in 21 countries.

The expansive menu at Ruth's Chris Steak House is divided into four main sections: dinner, brunch and lunch, happy hour and bar, and the chef's seasonal selections. You'll also find limited-time offerings for special occasions and holidays like Mother's Day and Christmas. Yes, those signature USDA Prime steaks, typically prepared in an 1800 degree Fahrenheit oven and served on 500 degree Fahrenheit heated plates, are still a staple. Other crowd-pleasers include a creamy, New Orleans-style lobster bisque, crab cakes with sizzling lemon butter, and barbecued jumbo shrimp over garlic mashed potatoes. On the other hand, some items have received mixed or negative feelings from disappointed diners. So, let's round up less favorable ones based on an overwhelming volume of strongly worded reviews on Google, Yelp, Reddit, and TripAdvisor, hailing from locations across the U.S. Meanwhile, here are some tips for first-time diners at Ruth's Chris Steak House for a memorable, hopefully positive experience.