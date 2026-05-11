7 Underrated Pizza Topping Combinations To Try On Your Next Slice, According To Chefs

Pizza may never get old, but having the same toppings repeatedly can certainly get monotonous. If you're ready to switch up your go-to order or want to experiment with different flavors at home, you're in the right place. We've gathered suggestions for underrated pizza topping combos from four pizza experts: Laurent Tourondel, executive chef at New York's L'Amico; Bryan Donaldson, executive chef at Portland's Nostrana; Christina McKeough, executive chef at Philadelphia's High Street; and Tony Gemignani, the award-winning pizza maker behind Tony's Pizza Napoletana.

Pizza purists might feel a certain amount of pride when ordering, say, a Margherita or quattro formaggi. However, pizza is always evolving; Gemignani told us that grain types, hydration ratios, maturation periods, and baking techniques have all evolved over time. So, rather than marrying yourself to the idea of eating "traditional" pizza, make space for trying more innovative combinations every once in a while.

That said, don't dismiss the attention to detail required in crafting an excellent pizza. "Respect the foundation: dough," says Donaldson. "It's not the place to get too clever ... If the dough technique is sound, the more modern ideas don't feel forced." McKeough agrees, saying that "really, anything goes when you have a truly well-made dough cooked to perfection."

Finally, read our top tips for making the best homemade pizza before trying any of these combinations yourself, and don't hesitate to branch out on your own. Each of our experts encourages you to layer your pie with well-balanced textures and flavors of your choice.