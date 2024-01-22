Nduja Is The Pork Paste That Will Take Your Next Pizza Over The Top

Everybody has their personal pizza preferences, from austere one-topping pies to loaded-up supremes to out-there takes, like pickle pizza. And, in the pantheon of pizza toppings, few are as iconic as pepperoni. The disks of lightly spiced cured sausage are emblematic of pizza, adding a piquant richness that complements the gooey cheese and tart, sweet sauce. But, for all of its beauty, even pepperoni can become a bit tiresome and routine. Enter 'nduja, an oddball Italian "sausage" that captures much of the magic of pepperoni, but offers an interesting twist that can transform the pizza experience.

Originating from Calabria, 'nduja has a rich history dating back centuries. This soft and spreadable salami is made from finely ground pork meat, copious amounts of pork fat, and red Calabrian chili peppers, creating a distinctive flavor profile. The name 'nduja is thought to have been derived from the French word andouille, thanks to a period of rule under Napoleon.

The taste of 'nduja is an unquestionably rich blend of spicy, smoky, sweet, and savory notes. The fiery kick from the chili peppers is complemented by the savory pork and fat, creating a complex yet harmonious flavor. What stands out most is nduja's soft and spreadable consistency, which makes it quite versatile, from humbly topping a hunk of crusty bread to effortlessly stirring into a sauce. It's that combination of robust flavor and sumptuous consistency that makes 'nduja a pizza topping nonpareil.