Temper The Tanginess Of Blue Cheese Burgers With Fig Jam

When it comes to making burgers, there is one important question that could make or break the dish: What kind of cheese should you add to it? Of course, cheddar is always a good choice, as is American, but what if you want something more unique? Well, it's hard to get more unique than blue cheese, which is known for its robust flavor. This is why Tasting Table has a recipe for blue cheese-stuffed burgers developed by Michelle McGlinn.

There's a reason that blue cheese is a little bit divisive — it has a very strong tangy taste. When it comes to eating a burger, you may not want that tanginess to be the main flavor. Luckily, McGlinn has a solution to that: fig jam. Fig jam is sweet but not too sweet, making it the perfect ingredient to balance out the blue cheese. The combination of the blue cheese and the fig jam, along with roasted pears, makes for a burger that has everything: savoriness, sweetness, and tartness. Plus, an extra perk of this recipe is that you can adjust each of those flavors to your exact liking. If you only want a hint of tanginess, then you can add less cheese, or you could heap on extra fig jam to further counteract it.