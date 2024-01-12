Skip The Sandwich And Start Topping Your Pizza With Pastrami
In the pantheon of meaty pizza toppings, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and heck, even ground beef generally take center stage. But that's such a limiting worldview. If you're one to buck convention, a silent contender is waiting in the wings ready to take your pie to new heights — pastrami. Yes, you heard correctly — that beef brisket cut generally reserved for deli sandwiches of the same name. This left-field choice might raise a few eyebrows, but let us assure you, pastrami on pizza is a revelation waiting to be explored.
At first glance, pastrami might seem like an odd choice for a pizza topping, but when you break it down, it shares plenty of similarities with the typical cured topping options. What sets pastrami apart, however, is its robust peppery crust and warm spice blend that permeates each slice. This unique flavor profile adds a layer of complexity to pizza that other proteins just can't deliver.
But pastrami brings more than just a bold flavor to the pizza; it introduces a deep umami that marries seamlessly with the cheese and sauce, be that a classic rustica, arrabbiata, pesto, or alfredo sauce. The savory, salty notes of pastrami reflect off the gooey, melted cheese as acidic sauce elements contrast with the cut's fatty richness. It's this unexpected combination that shakes off naysayers with their "whys" and boldly insists "Why not?"
Go west ... for pastrami pizza
So what goes into crafting the perfect pastrami pizza? Some folks will just have to imagine, but for lucky seekers in the Los Angeles area, the flavor will soon be within reach. With January 14 being National Pastrami Day, L.A.-based meat purveyor RC Provisions has been working hard to organize the first-ever Pastrami on Pizza Festival. Local pizzerias will be serving up their takes on pastrami pies, and Tasting Table reached out to a few of them to find out what they have in store.
Long Beach's Little Coyote is paying homage to delis and sandwich shops around L.A., a city that is known for loving pastrami. Its entrant, The Pastrami Mami, is "inspired by the California-style pastrami sandwiches ... but on a pizza," says chef and owner Jack Leahy. The pizza has "shaved pastrami, topped with melted Swiss smothered in yellow mustard, dill pickles and adorned with the juices of those hot little yellow chili peppers, ubiquitous with SoCal fast food culture."
Over at New Haven-style Ozzy's Apizza, The White Reuben is a spin on the shop's white-sauce pie known as The White Rabbit. The thin, crunchy crust is adorned with a house-made ricotta cream sauce, pastrami, red onion, mozzarella, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing to round out the full Reuben sandwich experience.
These pastrami pizza combinations may seem avant-garde, but in the world of culinary exploration, pushing boundaries often leads to delightful surprises. Embrace the novel, the unexpected, and never put limitations on what can be delicious.