The Fascinating History Behind The German-French Pizza Flammkuchen

There's a special magic to flat, doughy creations sprinkled with delicious, savory components. After all, traditional flatbread originated almost 30,000 years ago in Ancient Egypt and has evolved into a dizzying number of forms since. Production has continued into unique unleavened creations, like lavash, and puffy doughs with yeast, like the beloved pizza.

Another delicious rendition to add to the leavened repertoire is the German Flammkuchen, or French tarte flambée. The creation hails from the Alsace, a northeastern part of France with a heavy German influence, hence the crossover. Flammkuchen is thin-crusted and wood-fired, traditionally topped with lardons, fresh cheese, and onions.

The dish can be traced back to humble origins, first prepared by peasants around the Strasbourg area several hundred years ago. Invented by bakers, the high-heat crust likely emerged while waiting for a wood-burning oven to reach temperature. While crackling hot, scraps of bread dough would be rolled extremely thinly and baked to completion. Later, toppings were added, and the beloved dish became fully fleshed out. Innkeepers started selling Flammkuchen to the public in the 19th century, and it hasn't lost popularity since.