14 Fun And Easy Coca-Cola Mixed Drinks For Cookout Season
When planning a cookout chock-full of grilled entrees and summer side dish recipes, even the most passionate home mixologist may not want to spend extra effort on complicated cocktails. For a versatile drink base that unlocks tons of easy recipes, look no further than a humble bottle of Coca-Cola. The famed soda is a one-way ticket to deliciously effortless cocktails and mocktails, so you can spend less time shaking drinks and more time enjoying a wonderful outdoor meal with your guests.
Some of these Coke-based recipes require only two ingredients, and while others use a few more, all of them make use of beverage staples you may already have on hand. At the same time, these sippers are more creative than your average rum and Coke, allowing you to have fun with your drink menu.
Several of these recipes even let you prep cocktails ahead for stress-free hosting. While carbonated drinks will obviously go flat if you mix them and then let them sit around, you can easily prep the base of these beverages, minus the Coke, and add the soda right before serving. Whether you want pleasantly strong and fizzy cocktails, slushy frozen drinks to keep cool, or fancy mocktails that won't leave anyone feeling left out, all the easy warm weather drinks you need are right here.
Cherry Coke frozen margarita
Give a tasty yet predictable frozen margarita a Cherry Coke twist, and you'll be blown away. To try it, freeze the soda into ice cube trays, then whirl in a blender with tequila, lime juice, and either cherry ice pops taken off the stick or frozen cherries and plain ice cubes. Garnish with more cherries, a lime wheel, and a salt rim, and enjoy the rich cola and cherry flavors in an icy, refreshing base.
Classic dirty soda
Customizable dirty sodas have taken social media by storm as the ultimate fun non-alcoholic drinks, but few variations can beat the classic made with Diet Coke. Fill a glass with crushed ice, then pour in the cola, some coconut syrup, a squeeze of lime, and either heavy cream, half-and-half, or a nondairy creamer. Mix it up and taste the fizzy, creamy concoction with a dose of tropical flavor, and you and your guests will understand the hype.
Kalimotxo or siete y tres
The Kalimotxo or calimocho is a classic Spanish cocktail of equal parts red wine and Coca-Cola, while the siete y tres combines (you guessed it) seven parts wine to three parts Coke. The former perfectly balances the sugary, bubbly soda with rich, dry wine, while the latter is more alcoholic and less sweet, both are dead easy and taste super similar to a sangria — ideal for cooking paella over an fire pit in the backyard.
Spezi
Do you love a refreshing Arnold Palmer on a warm day? Give it a Bavarian spin with a Spezi — a simple, yet genius, combination of equal parts Coke and either lemonade or orange soda. The caramel-tinged, slightly spicy cola is lifted up by the sweet-tart burst of citrus, creating a drink both kids and adults will adore. If you go with orange soda, consider a dryer variety with less sugar to avoid an overly saccharine Spezi.
Lounge lizard
True to its name, the lounge lizard is the ideal Coke-based cocktail to sip slowly while lounging in the sun. It's similar to a rum and Coke, but specifically calls for a dark rum and adds ½ ounce of amaretto, creating a drink that's rich, nutty, and full-bodied in taste, yet refreshingly carbonated. A lime wedge and maraschino cherry are classic garnishes for the drink, making it look extra enticing in your big barbecue spread.
Roy Rogers
Hailing from the 1940's, the Roy Rogers uses a trio of simple ingredients to make a big impact. To whip one up, simply mix Coca-Cola with a dash of grenadine syrup and ice cubes, then garnish with a maraschino cherry. This mocktail's nostalgic taste and appearance will delight cookout guests of all ages, and you can even add vanilla ice cream for Roy Rogers floats, the perfect treat for a gaggle of youngsters.
Fluffy Coke
A social media sensation since 2024, the viral fluffy Coke uses only three ingredients to create a non-alcholic drink with an awesome visual impact. Grab a generous spoonful of marshmallow fluff, artfully spread it on the sides of a glass, then fill with ice and cola. This creamy, dreamy beverage is like an amped-up (some would say better) version of a classic dirty soda. Try it with Vanilla Coke for an even stronger vanilla profile.
Tennessee Tea
A Tennessee Tea is like a simplified Long Island Iced Tea with a southern twist that makes it perfect for sipping on the porch. Shake together some ice, one ounce each of Coke, triple sec, and sweet and sour mix, and two ounces of Tennessee whiskey. Voila! You now have a smooth, complex, slightly sweet sipper starring a high-quality spirit. If you dislike sweet and sour mix, replace it with a combo of citrus juice and simple syrup.
Spicy Diet Coke
This next one may seem a little out there, but will delight dill pickle fanatics and lovers of spicy, savory drinks like Bloody Marys. The viral Spicy Diet Coke – invented by none other than pop star Dua Lipa — combines the soda with one splash each of pickled jalapeño juice and dill pickle juice. It's not for everyone, but this sweet, spicy, and briny mocktail will surely steal the hearts of pickle obsessives.
Bantanga
Tequila fans, this one is for you. The Batanga cocktail starts with Coca-Cola – usually 3½ to four ounces – and shakes it with lime juice and 1½ to two ounces of blanco tequila. Rim a glass with salt, pour in the cocktail, and enjoy how the soda lifts up the smooth, yet potent, spirit. This Mexican cantina drink has been a classic since the '50s for good reason, and it's even better made with Mexican Coke.
Classic Coke slushie
For a fun, non-alcoholic frozen drink, there's nothing easier than a one-ingredient Coke slushie. Just freeze the soda in an ice cube tray or by pouring it into a freezer bag, freezing it flat (after sealing well!), and breaking it into pieces. Crush it in a blender to get to that slushie consistency. You can also make a last-minute version by blending the Coke with ice cubes. Feel free to add frozen fruits or flavored syrups, too.
Diet Cokagne
The Diet Cokagne is a bubbly cocktail invented by Tom Hanks on a whim, causing many people to try it for its backstory alone, though it's tasty enough to be more than a novelty. To make it, put plenty of ice in a glass, fill two-thirds of the way with Diet Coke, and top it off with champagne. This delightfully irreverent combo has a surprisingly fruity, apple-tinged first impression, followed by a crisp finish.
Colorado Bulldog aka Paralyzer
If a dirty soda or Fluffy Coke sounds great to you, but you want an alcoholic kick, try a classic Colorado Bulldog cocktail. Also known as a Paralyzer outside the United States, this drink combines vodka, cola, heavy cream, and coffee liqueur with ice, and tops it off with a maraschino cherry. It's cooling, slightly coffee-inflected, and tastes just like a grown-up ice cream soda. Consider serving it as an adult dessert at your cookout.
Coca-Cola, ginger, and lime
In our collection of three-ingredient mocktails that start with Coca-Cola, the trio of Coke, ginger, and lime is especially suited for a sunny day in the backyard. For the ginger component, use ginger ale for a milder, sweeter profile, or a stronger ginger beer for a more grown-up taste. True ginger lovers can even add ginger syrup or grated ginger. Garnish with a lime wedge, slices of fresh ginger, or even a lime salt rim.