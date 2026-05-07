14 Fun And Easy Coca-Cola Mixed Drinks For Cookout Season

When planning a cookout chock-full of grilled entrees and summer side dish recipes, even the most passionate home mixologist may not want to spend extra effort on complicated cocktails. For a versatile drink base that unlocks tons of easy recipes, look no further than a humble bottle of Coca-Cola. The famed soda is a one-way ticket to deliciously effortless cocktails and mocktails, so you can spend less time shaking drinks and more time enjoying a wonderful outdoor meal with your guests.

Some of these Coke-based recipes require only two ingredients, and while others use a few more, all of them make use of beverage staples you may already have on hand. At the same time, these sippers are more creative than your average rum and Coke, allowing you to have fun with your drink menu.

Several of these recipes even let you prep cocktails ahead for stress-free hosting. While carbonated drinks will obviously go flat if you mix them and then let them sit around, you can easily prep the base of these beverages, minus the Coke, and add the soda right before serving. Whether you want pleasantly strong and fizzy cocktails, slushy frozen drinks to keep cool, or fancy mocktails that won't leave anyone feeling left out, all the easy warm weather drinks you need are right here.