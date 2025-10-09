How To Prep Cocktails Ahead For Stress-Free Hosting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hosting can be incredibly satisfying. It's fun to welcome people into your home, especially if it's to celebrate an occasion with those you love. However, the whole process can also be extremely stressful. The shopping lists, meal prep, and cleaning — it can be a lot. One thing you can do to make life easier is get your cocktail bar ready ahead of time.

Tasting Table asked Chelsea Fagan, author and co-founder of The Financial Diet, for her expert advice ahead of the launch of her new book, "Having People Over." She recommends organizing stations for ice, garnishes, and pre-batched drinks. "So many otherwise-great parties are brought down several notches by a lack of ice," says Fagan. "I also like to label everything on my drink station so people know what they're getting, and I make sure there is at least one non-alcoholic batched drink that people can choose to spike or not."

Slicing fresh ingredients to elevate simple syrups and garnishes is another major time-saver, and doing so can help you batch non-alcoholic drinks. Fagan likes to set out a garnish station for guests, and it's ideal if these ingredients can be used to create a batched drink. "It can be very low-effort, but even just juicing some lemons, adding a nice infused simple syrup (ideally one you made yourself), and putting it into a pitcher with some water means you have a signature homemade beverage for the evening," she says.