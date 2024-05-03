The Unique, 2-Ingredient Bubbly Cocktail Tom Hanks Invented On A Whim

If you thought all Tom Hanks could do was nail pitch-perfect performances and hoover up Oscars, think again. The actor is also an amateur mixologist, if only by accident. In a conversation with Stephen Colbert on an episode of "The Late Show", Hanks said he was at Café Carlyle, a New York City jazz club, to see his wife Rita Wilson perform with her band. As such, after the performance, Hanks and his group ordered a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

The actor, who has Type 2 diabetes, was sipping on a Diet Coke — a surprisingly useful drink to mix with cocktails and mocktails — but didn't want to miss out on the fun so he instructed the server to add a bit of champagne to his beverage. To Hanks' astonishment, the oddball combination actually worked quite well. And thus was born a new cocktail he dubbed the "Diet Cokagne." Hanks, of course, was just goofing around when he mixed the soft drink and sparkling wine, so the proportions are subjective.

Luckily, Colbert had iced highball glasses, Diet Coke, and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne at the ready so the pair could demonstrate the qualities of the Diet Cokagne. As Hanks remembered, he'd sipped down about a third of his Diet Coke before the remainder of the glass was filled with champagne. The pair then proceeded to drink the mixture with Colbert mouthing an exuberant "wow" after his first sip. Clearly, what started as a lark has legs.