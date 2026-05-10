The Wegmans Frozen Indian Dinner Customers Call 'Better Than Trader Joe's'
Wegmans is famous for stellar prepared foods and gourmet items, but frozen food hasn't been a particular claim to fame. Customers weren't keen on Wegmans' frozen pizza, for example. Trader Joe's, however, is beloved for its frozen meals, especially its massive selection of frozen Indian foods. However, according to customers, the Wegmans frozen Indian dinner that rivals Trader Joe's is the brand's butter chicken.
Wegmans' Butter Chicken with Basmati Turmeric Rice features dark meat chicken in a cream and tomato-based sauce with an impressive list of Indian herbs and spices, all served over bright yellow turmeric-infused basmati rice. The brand claims to use antibiotic-free chicken in this single-serving, frozen microwave dinner that's ready in under 5 minutes. The butter chicken dinner has received widespread praise from reviews on Wegmans' website. One customer affirms that it's "better than Trader Joes," while another went as far as to call it "on par with what you can get from a good Indian restaurant." One reviewer even said that it "didn't taste like a frozen meal." Another instead called it "really good comfort food [that] hit all the bells and whistles in my mouth, stomach, and brain." The fragrant sauce was also perfectly executed, according to a customer who commended the flavor, sharing, "Exactly what butter chicken should be. Savory tender chicken, a little spicy onion, garlic, coriander, cumin — it's all there." The aromatic flavors of the turmeric along with the nuttiness of the basmati rice brings just more depth and completes the meal.
When to shop at Wegmans, and when to head to Trader Joe's
Not only was the Wegmans Butter Chicken with Basmati Turmeric Rice a hit for customers' taste buds, but many also praised the frozen dinner for its low cost. In a price comparison, we found that Wegmans' private label products (like the frozen butter chicken dinner) are often less expensive than competitor products from Whole Foods and Giant Eagle. However, Wegmans is also known for its posh prepared foods, which are among the most expensive you'll find. So, if you're looking for cheap eats at Wegmans, avoid the prepared foods. For the best deals, important unwritten rules to know before visiting Wegmans include familiarizing yourself with its many economizing incentives, like the rain check policy and Shoppers Club benefits.
Of course, Wegmans only has locations in 10 eastern states. So, if you're not within range and looking for a delicious butter chicken dinner, you might have to make one yourself. Try our slow cooker butter chicken recipe — it may not be ready in 5 minutes, but it's a hands-off recipe that you can set and forget as you unwind after work. Wegmans' butter chicken may rival Trader Joe's, but TJ's is a grocery chain that's more widespread and with an ample selection of frozen Indian food. We loved Trader Joe's Paneer Tikka Masala with Spinach Basmati Rice, as well as the many different Indian flatbreads you can warm up in the oven or microwave. Trader Joe's Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice was decidedly not a favorite in our taste test, so the brand's Fiery Chicken Curry is a better option.