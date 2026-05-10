The Wegmans Frozen Indian Dinner Customers Call 'Better Than Trader Joe's'

Wegmans is famous for stellar prepared foods and gourmet items, but frozen food hasn't been a particular claim to fame. Customers weren't keen on Wegmans' frozen pizza, for example. Trader Joe's, however, is beloved for its frozen meals, especially its massive selection of frozen Indian foods. However, according to customers, the Wegmans frozen Indian dinner that rivals Trader Joe's is the brand's butter chicken.

Wegmans' Butter Chicken with Basmati Turmeric Rice features dark meat chicken in a cream and tomato-based sauce with an impressive list of Indian herbs and spices, all served over bright yellow turmeric-infused basmati rice. The brand claims to use antibiotic-free chicken in this single-serving, frozen microwave dinner that's ready in under 5 minutes. The butter chicken dinner has received widespread praise from reviews on Wegmans' website. One customer affirms that it's "better than Trader Joes," while another went as far as to call it "on par with what you can get from a good Indian restaurant." One reviewer even said that it "didn't taste like a frozen meal." Another instead called it "really good comfort food [that] hit all the bells and whistles in my mouth, stomach, and brain." The fragrant sauce was also perfectly executed, according to a customer who commended the flavor, sharing, "Exactly what butter chicken should be. Savory tender chicken, a little spicy onion, garlic, coriander, cumin — it's all there." The aromatic flavors of the turmeric along with the nuttiness of the basmati rice brings just more depth and completes the meal.