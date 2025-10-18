Why You Should Avoid Wegmans If You're Looking For The Ultimate Frozen Pizza

One of the quickest ways to take your frozen pizza to the next level is to buy it from anywhere other than Wegmans. To help steer pizza-loving foodies right on busy weeknights, Tasting Table rounded up a list of 17 frozen pizza brands to avoid at all costs – and Wegmans' Bake & Rise pie made the "no-no" list. As mentioned in our review, "It has a very thick, doughy appearance that wouldn't endear us to it from the aisle [...] the crust was too thick to balance out the amount of sauce and cheese on this pizza, leading to a pretty lackluster eating experience."

Wegmans' Bake & Rise frozen pizza is topped with uncured pepperoni and a blend of low-moisture and part-skim mozzarella, parmesan, Romano, and Asiago cheeses. It might sound like a flavorful bouquet, but in reality, the pie has a pretty dismal 2.7 out of 5 stars based on customer reviews on Wegmans' website. "Flavorless. Crust rises okay, but everything else about this is meh," writes one customer. Others agree, stating, "Not acceptable. The Bake & Rise pizza is a flavorless slab of dough that has no place being part of a pizza," and "Dough is very cakey [...] Makes 7-Eleven pizza seem gourmet."

Indeed, our taste-testers echoed this unpleasantly-doughy criticism. In fact, we likened Wegmans' ultra bread-y Bake & Rise dough to a flat, circular breadstick, which isn't what anyone expects or wants from a frozen pizza crust.