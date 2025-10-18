Why You Should Avoid Wegmans If You're Looking For The Ultimate Frozen Pizza

By Autumn Swiers
Frozen pizzas on tray hanif66/Shutterstock

One of the quickest ways to take your frozen pizza to the next level is to buy it from anywhere other than Wegmans. To help steer pizza-loving foodies right on busy weeknights, Tasting Table rounded up a list of 17 frozen pizza brands to avoid at all costs – and Wegmans' Bake & Rise pie made the "no-no" list. As mentioned in our review, "It has a very thick, doughy appearance that wouldn't endear us to it from the aisle [...] the crust was too thick to balance out the amount of sauce and cheese on this pizza, leading to a pretty lackluster eating experience."

Wegmans' Bake & Rise frozen pizza is topped with uncured pepperoni and a blend of low-moisture and part-skim mozzarella, parmesan, Romano, and Asiago cheeses. It might sound like a flavorful bouquet, but in reality, the pie has a pretty dismal 2.7 out of 5 stars based on customer reviews on Wegmans' website. "Flavorless. Crust rises okay, but everything else about this is meh," writes one customer. Others agree, stating, "Not acceptable. The Bake & Rise pizza is a flavorless slab of dough that has no place being part of a pizza," and "Dough is very cakey [...] Makes 7-Eleven pizza seem gourmet." 

Indeed, our taste-testers echoed this unpleasantly-doughy criticism. In fact, we likened Wegmans' ultra bread-y Bake & Rise dough to a flat, circular breadstick, which isn't what anyone expects or wants from a frozen pizza crust.

Wegmans' Bake & Rise frozen pizza resembles a big, flabby breadstick

Wegmans Bake & Rise Uncured Pepperoni Pizza Wegmans

Wegmans' Bake & Rise 29.6-ounce pizza runs for $4.49 at a store location in Brooklyn, New York. The price is right, but that's about the only praise we can give this product. While we'd like to write it off as a fluke, Wegmans' offering consistently underperforms. In another frozen pizza taste-test, in which we ranked 30 popular frozen pies, Wegmans' Bake & Rise once again came in at a bleak 25th place. By contrast, Screamin' Sicilian Pizza Co.'s Bessie's Revenge Cheese (a 20.8-ounce frozen pie that ranked second in our ranking) costs a higher $7.99 at a ShopRite in New Jersey. But, by our count, we would rather spend a couple extra bucks on a pizza we'll actually enjoy eating than waste $4 on Wegmans' round, flabby breadstick. 

Perhaps due to that the pizza's weirdly thick crust, Wegmans' Bake & Rise takes 22 to 27 minutes to cook at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, which is comparatively longer than better-tasting competitors. For reference, Red Baron's Brick Oven Crust takes 16 to 18 minutes, and DiGiorno's Rising Crust takes 19 minutes; both requiring a baking temperature of just 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

It's worth admitting that, ultimately, we're talking about a food item that is comes premade and frozen in a cardboard box. To expect pizzeria-worthy quality would be to set any frozen pie up for failure. Still, a pleasantly chewy crust, bright tomato sauce, and enough cheese to deliver on gooeyness doesn't feel like too much to ask for — which is all more than Wegmans' pizza delivers.

Recommended