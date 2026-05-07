This One Milk Mistake Could Be Unintentionally Ruining Your Coffee Foam

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Take it from this veteran barista: Even more than a dialed-in espresso grind or a perfect pour, the main thing that separates home baristas from the cafe pros is an expert milk-steaming game. Today's milk-frothing tip is for folks who use a home espresso appliance; handheld, submergeable "milk-frother" tools don't apply here. But, for espresso machine users, we're deep-diving into how to nail the perfect coffee foam structure every time: It's all about avoiding over-aeration.

Home espresso appliances are equipped with a dizzying array of features, from grinder to hopper to portafilter and more. For the purpose of creating coffee foam, we're focusing on the steam wand attachment, which is affixed to the right or left extremity of the appliance (including the Ninja Luxe Café Espresso Machine, a favorite tool here at Tasting Table). To use a steam wand, milk gets added into the metal steaming pitcher, then the pitcher is raised up to meet and submerge the wand, and the "on" switch gets flipped — thereby forcing hot, highly-pressurized steam from the wand into the milk. The result is aerated, "stretched" milk which has been pumped full of hot air bubbles — aka coffee foam. But, just as adding air bubbles to the milk is fundamental to creating foam, over-aerating your milk can be just as impactful in a negative way, ruining the structure of your latte or cappuccino. Too much time under the steam wand and milk becomes a clumpy, unusable, amorphous glob that's too thick to work with.