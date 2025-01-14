The 12 Best Milk Frothers For Your Money, According To Reviews

There's truly nothing like getting to be your own barista and making your favorite cup of coffee right in the comfort of your own home. Once you've secured a great espresso maker, the next step is to get a frother to go with it. Whether you enjoy making a classic latte, a cappuccino, a macchiato, or even an iced latte — getting the right froth at home needs the right equipment.

Advertisement

There are many types of milk frothers out there at varying prices. Some are extremely simple, while others have a large amount of features. The right milk frother for you depends on what type of drinks you're planning to make, how much variety you may need, and what design you prefer. We've combed through tons of frothers online and have come up with a complete list of frothers that we believe are worth every cent. From $9 to $119, each frother offers something different from the last. These milk frothers are also highly reviewed, and we didn't include any frothers that scored below four stars on Amazon. Please note that the prices and review ratings are accurate to the time the article was written.

Advertisement