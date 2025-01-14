The 12 Best Milk Frothers For Your Money, According To Reviews
There's truly nothing like getting to be your own barista and making your favorite cup of coffee right in the comfort of your own home. Once you've secured a great espresso maker, the next step is to get a frother to go with it. Whether you enjoy making a classic latte, a cappuccino, a macchiato, or even an iced latte — getting the right froth at home needs the right equipment.
There are many types of milk frothers out there at varying prices. Some are extremely simple, while others have a large amount of features. The right milk frother for you depends on what type of drinks you're planning to make, how much variety you may need, and what design you prefer. We've combed through tons of frothers online and have come up with a complete list of frothers that we believe are worth every cent. From $9 to $119, each frother offers something different from the last. These milk frothers are also highly reviewed, and we didn't include any frothers that scored below four stars on Amazon. Please note that the prices and review ratings are accurate to the time the article was written.
ElitaPro Powerful Milk Frother Wand
If you don't want to spend a lot of money and are hoping for a simple milk frother, the ElitaPro Powerful Milk Frother Wand is the perfect choice. It is a handheld milk frother that comes in a large variety of colors and even comes with its own stand to hold it up when not in use. The whisk itself is stainless steel and rust-resistant, making it easy to clean.
With the handheld frother, you are able to control the amount of froth that you create. The longer you place the frother in, the more froth you're going to get. It's also an added bonus to manually froth your own milk, as you can visually see when you've reached your ideal froth. Customers say that it creates a smooth and velvety froth effortlessly and is great for making any type of drink that you'd want. The frother can froth matcha, hot chocolate, or any type of milk for your espresso drinks. It could also be used for other things, like whisking eggs (many customers say it creates incredibly fluffy eggs) and mixing protein powders or sports drink powders.
Purchase the ElitaPro Powerful Milk Frother Wand on Amazon for $6.99.
Fino Milk Creamer Frother
If you're not looking for a frother with too many bells and whistles, the Fino Milk Creamer Frother is a simple option that gets the frothing job done. This is a manual frother that doesn't need any sort of power or electricity. It's a stainless steel cup that has a large handle on the side and a frothing mechanism that gets placed on top. To froth the milk, all the user needs to do is pump the top up and down for about 30 to 60 seconds. You can place any type of milk you want in the frother at whatever temperature you prefer, and you can control the amount of froth you make.
Customers love this frother because it is incredibly easy to use, doesn't require batteries or electricity, and it allows you to have more control over the level of froth. For hot coffee, customers like the fact that you can either heat milk up in a separate cup in a microwave and then transfer it to the frother, or you can place the frother directly on the stove to heat it up there. Since the cup is stainless steel, it's easy to handwash, or it can be placed in the dishwasher — which is another plus as well.
Purchase the Fino Milk Creamer Frother on Amazon for $19.49.
Maestri House Milk Frother
The Maestri House Milk Frother is a high-tech, versatile milk frother that is perfect for someone who takes their coffee making very seriously. It has a large electric base with an LED panel, which allows you to choose the setting you'd like for your milk. There are options to simply heat the milk to 120, 140, or 160 degrees Fahrenheit. You can froth your milk for a low, medium, or high thickness. You are also able to choose the option to froth your milk without any heating (for an iced beverage), and can also choose whether you want the froth to be airy or regular.
The milk pitcher on top is made of stainless steel and has a handle that is a mixture of plastic and steel. One of the greatest advantages of getting this frother is that it can hold up to 600 milliliters of milk. Many milk frothers only hold up to about half of that, so if you're someone who likes to make a larger drink, the Maestri frother is a great option. The milk pitcher, which is dishwasher safe, detaches easily from the electric base so you can clean and pour the milk without the weight of the entire frother. It also has a spout that provides effortless pouring, even allowing you to make latte art if you have the skills.
Purchase the Maestri House Milk Frother on Amazon for $89.99.
Liksiy Milk Frother
The Liksiy Milk Frother is a simpler electric frother that can still make a variety of froth types. It comes in a matte black color and has a sleek and modern design. The handle is long and provides a good grip, and the pitcher sits on a small base that gets plugged in. There are four different froth options available with this frother, and that includes hot frothing, cold frothing, milk heating (up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit), and a hot chocolate option as well.
The max capacity for the frother is for heating milk, which is 350 milliliters. For frothing, the maximum amount of milk is 160 milliliters, and a minimum of 100 milliliters. Overall, the frothing and heating takes about 2-3 minutes to complete. It's also fairly easy to clean, as the inside of the pitcher has a non-stick coating. Although it's not dishwasher safe, it's simple to rinse it out right after use. Customers say that this frother works well for not only regular milk but for almond, oat milk, and soy milk as well.
Purchase the Liksiy Milk Frother for $45.93 on Amazon.
Dreo BaristaMaker Milk Frother
If you want a frother that will get you the closest to a barista-level froth, the Dreo BaristaMaker Milk Frother might just be the one for you. It's a fully stainless steel appliance with a detachable pitcher that is dishwasher safe. The LED screen is incredibly comprehensive and helps the user easily choose which setting they'd like to use. There are over 30 choices available on the screen, which include drinks like a flat white, cappuccino, hot chocolate, and more. You can also choose a thin, medium, or thick type of froth, as well as hot or cold. The machine also has the ability to stir powdered drinks like protein powder or matcha.
The frother is made to handle any type of milk, and you can even choose which type of milk you're using right on the LED panel. The frother can automatically adjust the frothing mechanism through sensors. With its impeller that has a micro-level screen, it can create .5 milliliter foam particles, which means that there aren't many large air bubbles, and the foam is a smooth and fine consistency — just what you'd find at a cafe. The frother can hold up to 450 milliliters and can heat up to 170 degrees Fahrenheit. This frother is on the more expensive side, however it has endless capabilities that definitely make the price worth it.
Purchase the Dreo BaristaMaker Milk Frother on Amazon for $99.99.
Nespresso Aeroccino4 Electric Milk Frother
Many people are incredibly loyal to the Nespresso brand — and with its versatility of machines and delicious coffee pods, we can understand why. The one downside is that Nespresso products can get a tad expensive. However, many can definitely be justified by good reason. The Nespresso Aeroccino4 Electric Milk Frother is the most expensive product on our list — but it does offer some great functionality that makes it worth it.
This frother comes in a sleek silver stainless steel design that will match the aesthetic of any Nespresso owner's coffee bar. The frother is designed to froth cold and hot milk and only takes about one minute to do so. That's one of the fastest frothers on this list. It's incredibly quiet — which is a feature that many customers love. There are four different settings you can click on the bottom panel, which are cold foam, hot milk, air hot foam, and dense hot foam. The frother sits on an electric base and can be picked up easily for pouring. With its grippy handle and pouring spout, it's easy to make latte art as well. The frother is also dishwasher safe, which saves you the hassle of having to hand-wash the frother.
Buy the Nespresso Aeroccino4 Electric Milk Frother on Amazon for $118.99.
Hazel Quinn Milk Frother
If you're looking for a great milk frother that also adds a fashionable flair to your coffee station, the Hazel Quinn Milk Frother is definitely one that you should consider. This milk frother has an electric base that is adorned with a beautiful flowery design — something that isn't seen very often amongst frothers. On the top is a detachable stainless steel cup that has a magnetic mechanism that connects it to the base.
Not only does this frother look incredibly classy and high-end, but it has some great features as well. It has four adjustable temperature settings for heating as well as a cold setting. It also has the option to choose between thick froth, hot froth, cold mode, heating mode, or hot chocolate mode. Customers have mentioned that the frother also works on plant-based milks, not just cow's milk. The cup can hold up to 400 milliliters as well, which is a higher capacity than average milk frothers. Whether you are aiming to make a large iced latte, a hot chocolate, a macchiato, or a cappuccino — this frother has the capability to do so, and looks beautiful doing it.
Purchase the Hazel Quinn Milk Frother on Amazon for $69.99.
Huogary Milk Frother
The Huogary Milk Frother is on the cheaper side of the milk frothers, but it still has some great capabilities along with thousands of positive reviews. This is a great option for someone who doesn't want a manual milk frother, but doesn't need one that has too many different settings and capabilities as well. The frother has a bit of a futuristic look to it, so if that's your style, it could be a great option.
This milk frother is designed to be used with full-fat milk — however, other milk types can be used; it just may not come out as frothy as the whole milk. It has three simple settings: hot frothing, cold frothing, and milk warming. To froth, there are simple buttons on the front of the machine that you click once the milk is poured in. To just heat the milk, you take the froth whisk out of the machine and replace it with a heat whisk. Then, you pour in your milk and click the hot froth button. It's a simple frother that does the job easily, allowing you to enjoy your coffee within one to two minutes.
Purchase the Huogary Milk Frother on Amazon for $36.99.
Secura Electric Milk Frother
The Secura Electric Milk Frother is a milk frother that doesn't take up a ton of space, but it still can froth a good amount of milk. It comes in either a white or black color, and the design is sleek and easy on the eye. It doesn't have a handle sticking out on the side, and instead, it can be easily grasped around the body of the frother to pour. There isn't an LED screen; just one single button that you press to channel through the four settings.
The different settings available are hot dense foam, hot fluffy foam, hot milk, and cold foam. The frother is designed to work extremely quietly, and it has an auto shut-off feature as well. With many rave reviews, customers say that this frother is great for many reasons. People appreciate that it doesn't have any unnecessary steps or buttons, yet it can still create both hot and cold foam very quickly. If you are interested in a frother that can create a few simple types of drinks, doesn't take up too much room, and is stylish, this could be the frother for you.
Purchase the Secura Electric Milk Frother on Amazon for $35.99.
Instant Pot Instant Magic Frother
Many people love and trust the Instant brand, but did you know that it makes more appliances beyond the famous Instant Pot? We'd like to draw your attention to the Instant Pot Instant Magic Frother, a great item for the serious at-home barista.
This frother looks a bit different from the others on this list. It has a base that is a bit more flat and has a touch panel that faces up instead of out. There is a stainless steel pitcher that clicks right into the base and is easily removed when it's time to pour. With three temperature options and three froth options, there are nine total drink combinations that you can create. The options are cold, warm, or hot, as well as stir, foam, and extra foam. This allows you to create a variety of drinks like hot chocolate, a cappuccino, an iced latte, and more.
The stainless steel cup can heat over 400 milliliters of milk, and it also has a shaped spout that is perfect for making latte art. It's also easy to clean since you can pop it right into the dishwasher.
Purchase the Instant Pot Instant Magic Frother on Amazon for $53.99.
Kidsbro Electric Milk Frother
The Kidsbro Electric Milk Frother is designed to heat and froth a large amount of milk. The design of this frother is interesting, with a large white electric base and a transparent glass steamer on top. It is not only visually appealing, but having a glass steamer also allows you to monitor the froth levels as well. There is a spout that allows you to pour the foam seamlessly as well, making your at-home barista experience even easier.
The frother has four different settings to choose from: hot thick foam, hot thin foam, hot chocolate, and cold foam. It can hold up to 500 milliliters of milk, which is nearly double what other frothers can hold. The frothing cup is easy to clean as well — since it's glass, it can go right into the dishwasher or can easily be hand-washed or rinsed in the sink. Customers particularly enjoy the quality of the foam itself that comes from the frother, saying that it's a nice consistency that is similar to the foam you'd get at a coffee shop.
Purchase the Kidsbro Electric Milk Frother on Amazon for $39.99.
Secura Detachable Milk Frother
Unlike the other Secura milk frother on this list, the Secura Detachable Milk Frother is a bit larger and closer to a barista-level milk frother. It has an electric base that is a matte black color and it has one simple button on the front. Then, there is a stainless steel jug that sits on top and can be easily detached for pouring. It has a large handle as well, along with a spout perfectly shaped for creating latte art like a true barista.
There are two attachments that you can switch in and out; one is for frothing, and one is for heating. For frothing, you can choose between hot milk foam, hot chocolate, or cold milk foam. It can hold up to 500 milliliters of milk, allowing you to create a larger warm beverage like hot chocolate, hot matcha, or a latte. Customers on Amazon have commented that this frother is a great value for what it provides. Many say that it creates a perfectly thick layer of foam, is consistent, and is also easy to clean.
Purchase the Secura Detachable Milk Frother on Amazon for $53.10.