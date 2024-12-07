14 Best Gifts For The Nespresso Lover In Your Life
If you have someone in your life who is absolutely in love with their Nespresso coffee or espresso machine, you're going to want to take notes. One of the best types of gifts is something that can complement an item that the recipient already has. Nothing is better than getting to use a gadget, an accessory, or an add-on that makes one of your favorite items even better.
For someone who owns a Nespresso, you don't need to limit yourself to just Nespresso-specific items. There are many things that general coffee lovers have that can also be used perfectly with a Nespresso. On the other hand, certain items are indeed specific to Nespresso, which can help enhance the Nespresso lover's experience. We've done the hard work for you and have come up with a list of items ranging from $10-$100 that cover all of the bases for your Nepresso-loving gift recipient. Prices are current as of early December 2024. The best news is all of these gifts can easily be ordered and delivered straight to your front door.
1. Torani holiday variety pack
Many people who own a Nespresso love to cosplay as their own neighborhood barista. Now, no coffee shop would be complete without a few varieties of syrups that can enhance any type of latte or coffee. Torani, which has specialized in coffee syrups since 1982, is seen in many coffee shops around the country. With hundreds of flavors, Torani is one of the best coffee syrups out there — check out our ranking of more than a dozen Torani syrups.
To bring the flavors of a local coffee shop to your coffee fan, consider the Torani Sugar Free Syrup Holiday Variety Pack. This pack includes four bottles that are 25.4 ounces each, which will end up lasting quite a long time. The flavors are vanilla, peppermint, hazelnut, and chocolate macadamia. This is a great variety to have because it includes some classic flavors while adding a little bit of a wintery holiday flair. Customers on Amazon who have bought this pack have shared many positive reviews, including praise for the quality of the flavors and the variety that the pack has to offer. Others also loved the fact that this coffee syrup isn't too thick, so it mixes well with any type of coffee creation — hot or cold.
Purchase the Torani Sugar Free Syrup Holiday Variety Pack from Amazon for $36.55.
2. Moccado customized syrup dispensers
These Moccado Customized Syrup Dispensers are a great gift specifically for the Nespresso lovers who take pride in the design and vibe of their coffee counter. These syrup dispensers come in a pack of two, so the recipient can have any two flavors available at a time. They hold about 16.9 ounces of syrup and are designed with a beautiful gold pump that allows the home barista to easily measure coffee syrup into their drink.
What's even more special about these syrup dispensers is that they come with 22 pre-written labels as well as two blank labels. The labels cover many types of popular syrup flavors, from classics like vanilla to rare flavors like toasted marshmallow or pistachio. They have a simple and elegant design, and the dispenser is also clear, so it has a nice and clean look. This gift also comes with a funnel, which will allow a mess-free pour when the syrup gets transferred into the dispenser. It includes 16 coffee stencils to allow the user to create a design with their coffee. Lastly, it comes with a bamboo tray to place the dispensers on. This type of gift is a great affordable option because it offers both a functional and aesthetically pleasing purpose.
Purchase a set of two Moccado Customized Syrup Dispensers from Amazon for $16.95.
3. Genrice stainless steel stirring spoons
One thing that kind of takes away from the overall design and functionality of a coffee station is having to bring your normal kitchen spoons over to mix your coffee. Instead, it's better to have a set of spoons that not only matches the other things in your coffee station, but also are meant for stirring coffee. Genrice has a great option with its stainless steel stirring spoons.
This set of four spoons come in a distinguished gold color. They are 6.7 inches long, which is great for both a smaller coffee and a large iced coffee. The spoons can be cleaned in the dishwasher or hand washed. Overall, they provide a great functional purpose while also adding a touch of style to the gift recipient's Nespresso area. Customers on Amazon appreciate the size of the spoons, sturdiness, and the expensive look.
Purchase these Stainless Steel Stirring Spoons by Genrice from Amazon for $6.98.
4. Kirigen wood coffee station organizer
Nobody wants their coffee corner to look like a disaster. Something that can help with that is a few different organizational accessories or an entire station organizer. The Kirigen Wood Coffee Station Organizer has a few different functions. It has two main drawers with built-in wooden separators. These are perfect for organizing your Nespresso pods, which we've previously ranked. Instead of throwing the pods into one large container, the drawers will keep them lined up one behind the other, perfectly in order. Another section of the organizer has an open top where you can place taller accessories (like a milk frother, syrups, spice containers, etc.).
Depending on the type of Nespresso your recipient has, it can be placed perfectly on top of the two closed drawers. Some of the larger Nespresso machines, like the Chrome or Vertuoplus, will need to be placed next to the organizer. If that's the case, the open accessory container can be placed on top of the closed drawers to save space. Overall, the organizer adds a classy wooden design to the coffee station while providing ample organizational space.
Purchase the Kirigen Wood Coffee Station Organizer from Amazon for $49.99.
5. Starument electric milk frother
Unless the Nespresso lover in your life has a Creatista or Lattissima, they're going to need a quality milk frother (along with some of our best tips on using one). The Starument Electric Milk Frother is nearly half the price when compared to the regular milk frothers from Nespresso and holds a lot more benefits.
In terms of its exterior design, the Starument frother is much more attractive. The Nespresso frothers all have a silver and black design and look sort of like small space rockets. The Starument frother, on the other hand, has a soft white and light wooden design. It is much easier on the eye and will blend nicely into the overall look of a coffee station. Now, as for the function of the frother, there are many benefits as well. The Starument brand has four different functions: warm thick foam, heat milk, warm thin foam, and cold milk foam. This will allow your Nespresso lover to make a wide variety of drinks at home like regular lattes, cappuccinos, iced lattes, iced coffee with cold foam, and more. The separate base of the frother is connected to the power, so you can easily pick up the frother and pour it into your freshly brewed Nespresso coffee.
Purchase the Starument Electric Milk Frother from Amazon for $49.99.
6. NAN Wind acrylic condiment spice jars
Many people love to use extras, like sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, or other spice blends to elevate their coffee creations. One thing that takes away from the overall design of a coffee station, however, is spice containers that don't match the overall aesthetic. A great way to add more flair to your Nespresso station is with some NAN Wind Acrylic Condiment Spice Jars.
This set comes with three jars as well as a storage container. They give off an incredibly fancy look — with gold trim, gold spoons, and a completely gold storage container with handles. The jars are made with a textured plastic that gives the illusion that they are beautiful glass containers. Once your Nespresso lover replaces their regular old sweetener and spice containers with these spice jars, they'll be impressed with how much a small change can completely upgrade the entire look of their Nespresso station.
Purchase the NAN Wind Acrylic Condiment Spice Jars from Amazon for $25.99.
7. Giroflier espresso cup set
One fun part about owning a Nespresso is having different mugs and cups to go along with your coffee creations. For those Nespresso lovers who genuinely love to sip on a cup of espresso — a set of espresso cups is absolutely necessary.
The Giroflier Oak Espresso Cup Set, which comes with four ceramic cups and matching plates, is a great option. These multi-colored mugs have a palette that is neutral yet exciting. The colors include a classic white, charcoal, burnt orange, and light blue/gray. Together, the cups give off an incredibly classic vibe that will add a nice, sophisticated touch to the gift recipient's Nespresso area. The cups hold 3 ounces and are also microwave and dishwasher safe, making them an incredibly convenient and long-lasting gift. One thing that customers love about these espresso cups is the comfort in using them. Many espresso cups can have a very small handle, making them difficult to hold. The Giroflier cups have a slightly larger handle. Customers also commented on the feel of the cup when sipping, saying it has a nice texture that is comfortable on the mouth.
Purchase the Giroflier Oak Espresso Cup Set from Amazon for $29.99.
8. Ember smart mug
If your Nespresso lover is the type of person to nurse their coffee all morning long or need their coffee to be extremely warm — we've got the perfect gift. An Ember smart mug is a high-quality gift that many coffee drinkers put on their wish lists, especially because it's a bit more expensive. If you have a larger budget for your Nespresso lover, they will be entirely grateful if you gift them the Ember mug.
This temperature-controlled smart mug comes in different colors, but the most common one is the classic white. It has a base that can keep your coffee warm for 90 minutes when it's not plugged in. With the base plugged in, your coffee can be kept warm all day long. Using the app that connects to the mug, you can set exactly what temperature you would like your coffee to be kept at. There is also an LED indicator that lets you know when your coffee is at the right temperature. This gift will help upgrade the quality of the Nespresso coffee by keeping it at the temperature it's intended to be at, making each cup enjoyable from first sip to the last.
Purchase this Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 from Amazon for $97.23.
9. Dealusy iced coffee cups
It has become increasingly popular for people to make their own iced coffees — check out our favorite tips and recipes. People love to share their creations all over social media, with a growing trend of coffee creators making elaborate concoctions every day. The one thing all of these iced coffee lovers have in common is that they all have the perfect cups to display their coffee in.
If your Nespresso lover is one to enjoy an iced beverage, gifting them a set of iced coffee glasses from Dealusy will definitely be appreciated. This gift comes with four clear glasses that each hold 16 ounces and have a curved edge on top. There is a little wooden lid that you can click into place as well as a straw. Drinking an iced coffee with a straw and top gives the same feel of going out and getting an iced coffee at a local coffee shop — but this is even better because you don't have to leave your house. The clear and sleek design allows the coffee drinker to appreciate that satisfying moment when the cream or milk goes into the coffee, making a swirl design. The glasses are also dishwasher safe and come with a brush that cleans the straws.
Purchase the Dealusy Iced Coffee Glass Cups with Lids and Straws from Amazon for $16.99.
10. Nespresso cleaning and descaling kit
One thing that many Nespresso owners forget about is cleaning their machines. It's not entirely fun to have to go out and buy a cleaning kit, so it's always a great gift to give — taking away the need to worry or spend money on something they don't want to think about. Especially if your coffee lover has had their Nespresso for quite some time, they most likely have run out of cleaning supplies.
The Nespresso cleaning and descaling kit is a great stocking stuffer or addition to another Nespresso-themed gift that you'd be giving. This kit comes with two packs of cleaning solution that get diluted with water and run through the Nespresso machine. The mixture helps to remove calcium buildup, residue, and other impurities that can affect the quality of the coffee that is made with the appliance. It's simple and easy to do and should be done every three months for the best results.
Purchase the Nespresso cleaning and descaling kit from Amazon for $14.94.
11. Waterdrop electric water filter pitcher
One thing that affects the taste of your coffee is the water you use. If your Nespresso lover has a large coffee station at home, you may want to consider gifting them the Waterdrop Electric Water Filter Pitcher. This water pitcher is great for two reasons — it makes it easier to fill up the water container on their Nespresso by having the water conveniently located in the coffee station, and it will help make the coffee taste better.
This water filter pitcher is small and compact, yet it holds 15 cups of water. With its white, sleek design and modern LED screen on top, this is a great high-tech gadget to have. The water passes through a carbon block filter material — reducing more than 35 contaminants such as chlorine, lead, and mercury that might be in your tap water. Depending on usage, the filter lasts about three months or up to 200 gallons of water. Replacement filters are sold separately. The pitcher also helps maximize the flavor of the Nespresso pods. What could be just as important, however, is that by having the water pitcher right in the coffee station, refilling the water dispenser in the Nespresso is that much easier. Your Nespresso lover won't have to carry the dispenser all the way to the sink or refrigerator for a refill; instead, the water will be right there — purified and all!
Purchase the Waterdrop Electric Water Filter Pitcher from Amazon for $44.43.
12. Nespresso pod sampler
One of the easiest things to get a Nespresso lover is more Nespresso pods. However, you don't want to just get them the same pods they're used to getting. Instead, buy them the Nespresso Pod Sampler. This gift includes 30 pods — just make sure the person you're getting the gift for uses Vertuo style pods. There are several different flavors, but we like the medium and dark roast variety pack with three flavors.
The first coffee is the Melozio, which is a 6 on Nespresso's intensity scale. It is described to be smooth and cerealy. The next type is the Odacio, which is a 7 on the scale and is bold and fruity. Lastly, we have the Stormio, a rich and woody level 8 intensity coffee. By gifting this to your Nespresso lover, you give them the chance to try different flavors, have variety in their morning coffee, and save them from having to buy their own pods for the month. It's a gift that keeps on giving.
Purchase a Nespresso Pod Sampler from Amazon for $37.50.
13. Wibimen ice cube molds
Another gift for the iced coffee Nespresso lover in your life is Wibimen ice cube molds. This two-pack of ice cube trays makes circular ice cubes that are about 2 inches in diameter. Each tray holds six cubes. These circular ice cubes are very popular to use when making an aesthetically pleasing iced coffee or latte. The ice can also be used for cocktails and other drinks.
Many people absolutely hate it when their iced coffee or lattes get watered down, and a great way to combat that is with iced-coffee ice cubes. Instead of filling the trays with water, they can be filled with coffee instead. That way, you'll have a large cube of coffee to keep your drink cold, and it won't water the drink down. Others use the trays to make cinnamon ice cubes for a subtle spiced flavor for their iced coffee and other interesting creations such as matcha ice and creamer ice.
Purchase the Wibimen Ice Cube Molds from Amazon for $13.99.
14. Catrimown coffee cart
Now, what if your Nespresso lover has tons of gadgets and great things to use with their Nespresso, yet nowhere to put it all? Make all of their coffee station dreams come true, and get them the Catrimown Coffee Cart.
This cart comes in a beautiful dark wood design with black detailing and wheels on the bottom. There is a small cabinet on the bottom that can hold tons of supplies — like extra pods, coffee cups, syrups, your milk frother, or whatever else you need. Then, there is a middle section above the cabinets that is wide open. This is a great spot for the more aesthetically pleasing parts of the coffee cart to be showcased — like a set of espresso mugs, syrup dispensers, or spice jars. The top shelf is where the Nespresso can sit perfectly. There is also a drawer under the top shelf to hold stirring spoons, coffee recipe books, or anything else you'd need to store. This gift can really make your Nespresso lover's entire coffee collection all come together, in an organized yet fashionable way.
Purchase this Catrimown Coffee Cart from Amazon for $64.95.