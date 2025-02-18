How To Prep Your Milk For Extra Thick, Foamy Cappuccinos

There is something that's surprisingly indulgent about a cappuccino. While the perfect balance of milk and coffee is certainly part of it, the drink is really all about the foam. As the center of attention, a thick, creamy foam can easily make or break an excellent cappuccino. However, when it comes to making them at home, there is one trick that can help you achieve the perfect foam every time. According to Jee Choe, the coffee and tea sommelier behind Oh, How Civilized, it is crucial that you use the right kind of milk.

"The trick to getting extra thick and creamy foam for a cappuccino is to use whole milk that's very cold," Choe says, though with a small caveat. "Really, it comes down to practice, practice, practice." Why use cold milk for frothing? When milk is warm, the proteins hinder it from frothing properly and forming the thick type of foam that you want. Additionally, the higher fat content in whole milk will add a thicker consistency to your foam. While using very cold whole milk makes the job easier, there is another great trick you can try if the foam isn't quite as stiff as you need it to be.

