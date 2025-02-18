How To Prep Your Milk For Extra Thick, Foamy Cappuccinos
There is something that's surprisingly indulgent about a cappuccino. While the perfect balance of milk and coffee is certainly part of it, the drink is really all about the foam. As the center of attention, a thick, creamy foam can easily make or break an excellent cappuccino. However, when it comes to making them at home, there is one trick that can help you achieve the perfect foam every time. According to Jee Choe, the coffee and tea sommelier behind Oh, How Civilized, it is crucial that you use the right kind of milk.
"The trick to getting extra thick and creamy foam for a cappuccino is to use whole milk that's very cold," Choe says, though with a small caveat. "Really, it comes down to practice, practice, practice." Why use cold milk for frothing? When milk is warm, the proteins hinder it from frothing properly and forming the thick type of foam that you want. Additionally, the higher fat content in whole milk will add a thicker consistency to your foam. While using very cold whole milk makes the job easier, there is another great trick you can try if the foam isn't quite as stiff as you need it to be.
Use a spoon if the foam isn't stiff enough
After frothing the cold milk to create the cappuccino foam, it should be thick enough to pour the milk directly into your espresso-filled mug without sliding out into your drink as well. "If the milk is steamed properly, it should be free poured," Choe tells Tasting Table. With her advice, it should be that simple.
However, if the foam isn't thick enough to hold its place in the frothing vessel, you can use a spoon to hold it back as you pour the milk into your coffee. Once the drink is prepared, use the spoon to scoop the foam onto the top of the drink to finish your cappuccino. "The spoon method is how cappuccinos were traditionally made so if you wanted a foamier drink, you can give it a try but it's not a common way to make cappuccinos anymore," Choe notes. For a little extra pop of flavor, dust your drink with cocoa powder or even a touch of cinnamon on the top.
No matter how you make a cappuccino at home, using the spoon method or free pouring your perfectly frothed milk, take time to enjoy the foam-topped coffee. With Tasting Table's 11 tips for making the best homemade cappuccino, that should be easy to do.