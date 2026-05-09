7 Hippeas Puffs Flavors, Ranked

If you've ever taken a stroll down the snack aisle at your local Whole Foods, chances are you've laid eyes on Hippeas Chickpea Puffs, aka the plant-forward alternative to satisfy your finger-staining Cheetos Puffs cravings. Maybe a bag has even made it into your cart on occasion. Or, if you're a cautious consumer (and who isn't, nowadays?), perhaps you've been waiting for a sign that Hippeas' Puffs are worth your hard-earned dollar.

Let me be the beacon to guide you toward the bright horizons of chickpea snacks. Though I'm ranking the seven bags of Hippeas that I tried, I liked all of them (which, yes, made this ranking rather difficult). My best advice to those who have been on the fence about trying Hippeas is to grab the bag that sounds most appealing — or, follow my advice below. I ranked the selections based primarily on the strength of each flavor, and I'll let you know when my own preferences factored into this ranking, as well.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.