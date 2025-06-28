How To Turn Chickpeas Into A Super Crunchy, Spicy Treat

The prep for making crispy chickpeas is pretty simple. It's a good idea to rinse the beans and at least pour them out and dry them to remove excess moisture. You may want to remove the chickpea shells — they tend to retain moisture – so that your finished result will be somewhat less crispy with those skins on. Don't worry, though, with one simple trick, you don't need to peel individual chickpeas. When you're drying them, rub them with a paper towel, and most of their shells should just fall off.

When it comes to spices before, during, and after heating the chickpeas, there are a couple of options. You can mix oil and seasonings in a bowl and toss the beans before heating, or to keep some spices fresher and more noticeable, add them at different times — before cooking, at midway points while heating, and even after, right when you remove them from heat. The sky's the limit here; use olive oil with garlic, rosemary, thyme, basil, coriander, paprika, crushed red pepper, chili powder, cumin, or any combination of those. Lean Asian with sesame oil and curry powder, ginger, or gochugaru. Brighten with squeezes of fresh lemon and lime, and anchor profiles with salt and pepper. To store your crispy chickpeas, make sure they're totally cooled and transfer them to an airtight container. Refrigerating them can de-crisp their texture, but luckily, they'll last for a week in your pantry.