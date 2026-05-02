Review: 7 Brew's 6 New Lemonades Are 5 Hits And 1 Big Syrupy Miss
Dutch Bros has competition. 7 Brew is brewing up trouble for the established drive-thru coffee spot. While the two operate in slightly different regions — with Dutch Bros dominating the West Coast and 7 Brew rapidly expanding across the eastern side of the country – they share striking similarities. Both lean into a fast-paced service style, operate out of teeny tiny, drive-thru-focused huts, and offer creative menus with plenty of room for customization. It's a coast-to-coast caffeine showdown.
You really have to hand it to 7 Brew, too, for growing so quickly to an army of over 700 locations in just nine years. The chain is clearly thirsty for more and always doing something to grab our attention. Right now, that something is unveiling an entirely new lineup of six lemonade-inspired beverages – just in time for sunnier spring and summer days. These aren't just your average old citrusy or strawberry lemonades, either. Oh no. This is lemonade like you've never seen it before. Flavors include everything from blackberry cobbler to fruit roll-up green tea, in the form of chillers, energy drinks, and even freezes topped with whipped cream.
It's a menu of fruity meets finesse, and I got a first look at the full spread. I tried all six of the new lemonade drinks to find out if they live up to their intriguing names. Let's see if this temporary flip from coffee shop to lemonade stand was a good move for 7 Brew.
Methodology
I was able to head to my nearest 7 Brew location in Columbus, Ohio, the day the new lemonade drinks were officially introduced — on May 1, 2026. I ordered all six, including the Pink Paradise Lemonade, Thunder Lemonade Frozen Chiller, Fruit Roll-Up Green Tea Lemonade, Lemon Drop 7 Fizz Soda, Heatwave 7 Energy, and the Blackberry Cobbler Lemon Freeze with Whipped Cream.
I gave each one a hearty try (we're talking at least four to five sips worth) and gathered notes about the flavor and drinkability of each. There's a surprising amount of variety here — apparently, lemonade can wear a lot of different hats. It shows up in the form of bubbly sodas, creamy blends, and more classic fruity recipes. With that in mind, I paid close attention to how the added flavors worked with each drink's consistency and how the sweetness levels stacked up across the board. Of course, fresher, more natural flavors trump anything too artificial or syrupy, and balance is always key. Based on all of these factors, I came to an overall consensus about how this new summer lineup fares and if I would go back for seconds.
Taste Test: Pink Paradise Lemonade
With a name like Pink Paradise, you would think you're getting a familiar version of pink lemonade, right? Wrong. 7 Brew doesn't adhere to the normal pink lemonade code of conduct by pairing classic lemonade with just a dash of food coloring or juice to give it that rosy hue. Instead, it triples down with flavors of raspberry, watermelon, and cherry, all mixed into a non-carbonated lemonade base.
The result is a drink that's much darker than your typical pink lemonade and far more complex. It's sweet, ultra-juicy, and just a wee bit tart. The three different fruits come at you at different times. I noticed cherry first, then watermelon, and then raspberry is the taste that lingers on your tongue. It's almost like putting both a blue raspberry and a watermelon Jolly Rancher in your mouth at the same time, but it's not quite that sour.
Funnily enough, this lemonade recipe actually reminded me more of a fruit roll-up or Fruit by the Foot than the Fruit Roll-Up lemonade itself. Something about this medley of flavors tastes just like those nostalgic candy snacks.
Taste Test: Tropic Thunder Lemonade Frozen Chiller
If you're looking for something a little more exotic this summer, you can opt for the Tropic Thunder Lemonade Frozen Chiller. The Chillers are essentially just the chain's version of a slushie, or a Slurpee for any 7-Eleven die-hards out there. It starts out as just an icy lemonade, and then various flavors can be blended in. In the case of this specific creation, the drink is blasted with the tropical notes of both mango and pineapple.
It wasn't all the way frozen, even from the moment they first handed it to me at the window. But I still enjoyed it all the same. It's very much a mango drink with just a few rare guest appearances from pineapple and the lightest taste of lemony citrus. I personally didn't mind this split, but if you're in it just for the pineapple, this probably isn't the beverage for you. I will also warn that it's very sweet — not quite syrupy or cloying, but it comes really close. Honestly, if it had been in more of a full-on slushie, I think it would have been even better because the ice would have helped to cut some of that intense sweetness.
Taste Test: Fruit Roll-Up Green Tea Lemonade
There's a lot going on in this particular new sip, and it's not exactly what you would expect. So let's break it down. The foundation is a fusion of both classic lemonade and green tea, giving it the feel of an Arnold Palmer with a twist. Then comes the Fruit Roll-Ups part of the equation, which in my mind suggested a medley of mixed fruit flavors — something closer to what you get in the Pink Paradise. In reality, though, it leans heavily on strawberry, with the surprising addition of lavender.
Right off the bat, it tastes significantly less sweet than the previous two offerings. The green tea working in the background mellows everything out and gives the beverage a smoother taste. As for flavor, it really just shapes up to be a familiar strawberry lemonade. It doesn't fully lean into the throwback flavor of a true Fruit Roll-Up. I didn't pick up on many floral notes, either — the lavender must be buried beneath the rest of the components. As a result, the drink comes across as fairly one-note, but I didn't particularly mind.
Taste Test: Lemon Drop 7 Fizz Soda
7 Brew has built an entire line around its 7 Fizz Soda. It's the chain's own handcrafted soda pop with no caffeine — a bubbly base that begs to be customized with multiple flavors and maybe even a splash of cream. The Fizz that's currently being featured, called the Lemon Drop, does the flavor picking for you, combining just lemon and cane sugar. Going for simplicity, I suppose.
The taste is almost exactly what it sounds like: a sparkling lemonade, and a pretty carbonated one at that. It's not lying about the fizz. It's enough to give it a tonic-like edge that brings a touch of bitterness along with it. Even so, I liked this one quite a bit. With the carbonation keeping everything in check — as the green tea did in the previous Fruit Roll-Up beverage — it's not as aggressively sweet as some of the others. The combo of lemon and sugar, rather than the lemonade, also gives it an air of freshness. It's just like a toned-down fair or amusement park lemonade that's bright, refreshing, and never powdery or syrupy. It's also a far cry from the lip-puckering sourness of a lemon drop cocktail, and that's something I was happy about.
Taste Test: Heatwave 7 Energy
Of course, the chain had to throw a jolt of energy into the mix. It's only fitting, seeing as the rest of the coffee and beverage industry is currently hung up on refreshing energy drinks as well. This specific iteration of the caffeinated beverage has been dubbed the Heatwave, and it's infused with a citrusy triple threat of orange, lemon, and lime. It's actually available in both original and sugar-free, but I stuck with the original.
My first thought was that this cup bears a lot of similarities to the Hi-C Orange Lavaburst flavor — not just because of the color, but in the taste as well. It has that sugary orange-forward taste, but less artificial and juice-like. It also surprises you with a limeade finish that's equal parts tart and bitter. Since the lime does stick out more than the lemon juice, this drink probably fits the least neatly into the "lemonade" newcomer category. It doesn't taste much like a true lemonade at all. That doesn't make it any less cool or tasty, though. And of course, we can't forget about one of the main draws here: the fact that it offers the most get-up-and-go of the new beverages.
Taste Test: Blackberry Cobbler Lemon Freeze with Whipped Cream
I saved this one for last, and I'm glad I did because it's more like a dessert than a drink. Go figure. I probably should have guessed that from the name. The Lemon Freezes are sort of like a cross between a fast-food slushie and a milkshake, with a creamy element to them. It's already an interesting concept, and this flavor takes it to the next level — and not necessarily in a good way.
Blackberry meets cupcake meets white chocolate in this wild concoction of a cup. It does deliver on that vanilla cupcake — or even cake batter — kind of flavor, and there is a fruity element in there as well, even if it reads more like a generic berry than a true blackberry. That's about where my positive talking points end, though. It quickly tips into overly indulgent territory. It's saccharine sweet, with a strangely thick milkiness that makes it feel like you're sipping berry yogurt through a straw. I didn't even mind that they forgot the whipped cream topping. It's already plenty over-the-top without it. So, while I appreciate the attempt to recreate a beloved summer treat, this one just didn't land.
Final thoughts
In my opinion, the majority of these new lemonade drinks deliver on their promises. They offer a sweet and juicy taste of summer. Are they a bit sweeter than the kind of drink I'd pick up on a daily or even weekly basis? For many of them, yes. But I also think that's part of the fun. They're like sippable little treats — the kind of thing that makes the perfect companion for tooling around with the windows down and the music up. Plus, with such a wide range of types and flavors, there's something for everyone thrown in there.
If I had to pick favorites, I'd have to go with the Tropic Thunder Frozen Chiller, thanks to its bright bursts of mango, and the Lemon Drop 7 Fizz Soda, which offers a bubbly twist on an old-school lemon-and-sugar lemonade. These are two drinks I didn't expect to come out on top, but that fully won me over.
When it came down to it, there was really only one dud of the group: the treacly Blackberry Cobbler Lemon Freeze (sans the whipped cream). It needs to lose either the cupcake or the white chocolate flavoring to land less abruptly on the palate, or perhaps it just needs a complete refresh. Still, five out of six isn't bad — that's still firmly a passing grade for 7 Brew's new lemonade lineup.
Price and availability
7 Brew ushered in May with this bevy of new lemonade beverages, introducing them straight away on the first of the month. All the lemonades are now available at locations nationwide. However, 7 Brewers in Springdale, Arkansas, actually saw them first. One location in the city converted into a life-sized lemonade stand to kick off this new lemonade era. Over the weekend of April 24 through 26, the location treated guests to a sneak peek of the new and improved flavors as well as other surprises.
All six of the new lemonade drinks are now available in 7 Brew's standard sizes of small, medium, and large, and I ordered a small of each one. The Pink Paradise Lemonade, Fruit Roll-Up Green Tea Lemonade, and Lemon Drop 7 Fizz Soda all rang up at $3.30 each. The Tropic Thunder Lemonade Frozen Chiller cost $3.85. The Heatwave 7 Energy cost $5.55, and the Blackberry Cobbler Lemon Freeze with Whipped Cream was the most expensive at $5.85. These are based on prices at my Columbus, Ohio, 7 Brew, but prices may vary depending on location.