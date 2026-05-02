Review: 7 Brew's 6 New Lemonades Are 5 Hits And 1 Big Syrupy Miss

Dutch Bros has competition. 7 Brew is brewing up trouble for the established drive-thru coffee spot. While the two operate in slightly different regions — with Dutch Bros dominating the West Coast and 7 Brew rapidly expanding across the eastern side of the country – they share striking similarities. Both lean into a fast-paced service style, operate out of teeny tiny, drive-thru-focused huts, and offer creative menus with plenty of room for customization. It's a coast-to-coast caffeine showdown.

You really have to hand it to 7 Brew, too, for growing so quickly to an army of over 700 locations in just nine years. The chain is clearly thirsty for more and always doing something to grab our attention. Right now, that something is unveiling an entirely new lineup of six lemonade-inspired beverages – just in time for sunnier spring and summer days. These aren't just your average old citrusy or strawberry lemonades, either. Oh no. This is lemonade like you've never seen it before. Flavors include everything from blackberry cobbler to fruit roll-up green tea, in the form of chillers, energy drinks, and even freezes topped with whipped cream.

It's a menu of fruity meets finesse, and I got a first look at the full spread. I tried all six of the new lemonade drinks to find out if they live up to their intriguing names. Let's see if this temporary flip from coffee shop to lemonade stand was a good move for 7 Brew.