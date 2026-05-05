10 Best Supper Clubs In The Midwest
Many U.S. diners have a desire to enjoy a slow-paced eating experience at restaurants, where comfort food recipes and warm hospitality is the order of the day. When there's no rush to get through a meal, and you can socialize and enjoy a nostalgic setting that reminds you of a time gone by. We're talking about supper clubs, of course, a dining experience that is particularly popular in the Midwest.
Now, while many Americans are familiar with the retro concept of the supper club, not everyone knows where the first supper club was started. Dating back to the 1930s, the very first American supper club was started up by a Wisconsinite called Lawrence Frank. The menu was simple. You could get prime rib, vegetables, and Yorkshire pudding (the popular English dish made with flour, eggs, and milk), though the location was in Beverly Hills rather than the Midwest. Supper clubs grew in popularity over time, as the establishments became a place where families and friends could come together for hours on end. The concept spread to the Midwest, where it firmly settled.
You'll find plenty of supper club options in the Midwest, where the combo of a slow pace and American cuisine is both a tradition and an event. Given the number of top-tier options, we decided to take a closer look at the region's establishments and compiled this list of the 10 best supper clubs in the Midwest.
The Fountain Room, Indiana
There's a supper club in the Bottleworks District of Indianapolis that's aptly located in what is known as a fusion of the past and the present: The Fountain Room. A restaurant that carries all the traditions of a supper club serving up old school elegance with a modern twist, it adds flair with its fine dining experience. But don't expect any pomp and ceremony. Rather, you'll get an authentic supper club experience with the added layer of exceptional cuisine that will have you coming back for more, many times over.
At the restaurant, you'll find all the usual touches that you would expect from your favorite supper club. It's been voted one of America's 50 most beautiful restaurants, in fact, and for good reason. The interior is brought together by locally renowned designers who have created a masterpiece. It's achieved this without losing its tradition, which, for the soft drink lover, is a special one. It was once the location of the world's largest Coca-Cola bottling plant and today gives diners an Art Deco experience, coupled with exceptional food, of course.
For starters, expect to sample dishes like brie brûlée, beef tartare, and arancini. As for the mains, you'll be spoilt for choice with world-class steaks, delicious seafood, soups, hearty chops, and more. Desserts don't disappoint either, with enough treats to satisfy even the sweetest tooth.
(463) 238-3800
830 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Butterfly Supper Club, Wisconsin
About five miles northeast of Beloit, Wisconsin, you'll find The Butterfly Supper Club. A restaurant that dates back to 1924, its name was inspired by the kaleidoscope of butterflies in abundance close to its location. When you enter the restaurant, you're met with teal throughout. It's painted on the walls and bar counter, on table linen, features on the seating, and is set into the carpeted flooring. But what makes The Buttery Supper Club one of the best options in the Midwest is the upscale atmosphere it's achieved within its rustic surroundings.
While the atmosphere is grand, the dining is top-notch. The flavors of the various dishes have been hailed as delectable. One particular dish is a highlight: Shrimp DeJonghe, which is described on the menu as a baked puff-pastry shell where inside you'll find onions, mozzarella, and mushrooms. As their signature dish, it's certainly one to try.
There's more to The Butterfly Supper Club than the elegant atmosphere and the food, though. If you're heading there on a weekend looking for a vibe, you'll get exactly that. Diners hit the dance floor swaying to songs from the 1960s, with Frank Sinatra tracks serenading customers to create an experience that supper clubs are known for — slow evenings with friends and family.
(608) 362-8277
5246 E County Rd, Beloit, WI 53511
Gil's Supper Club, Illinois
If you were driving through Hanna City in Illinois and didn't take time to soak in the scenery, you may drive right past Gil's Supper Club without even knowing it. It's housed in a modest building that doesn't really look like much from the outside, after all. When you step inside, you'll find yourself within what once was a hardware store but is now a much-loved family restaurant that has built quite a name for itself. Serving up delicious food for over 50 years, Gil's Supper Club is known for its delectable chicken recipes and home-cooked dishes, with the pot roast and mashed potatoes a particularly popular choice.
The fried chicken is a local favorite, with plenty of reviews that rave about how good it is. Customers and media call it the best fried chicken in central Illinois, which is quite a statement. The menu is fairly expansive, with a wide variety of appetizers, fresh greens, sandwiches, and mains to cater to most taste buds. If it's something fishy you're after, it's got that covered, as well, with a variety of fish and seafood dishes on the menu.
Gil's Supper Club is a solid choice if you're looking for hearty American food in a relaxed atmosphere. There's no glam, but that's not really what supper clubs are about anyway.
(309) 565-7889
12703 W Farmington Road, Hanna City, IL 61536
Heston Supper Club, Indiana
Supper clubs don't tend to make grand proclamations. But Heston Supper Club is a little different, which bills itself as "Northwest Indiana's Favorite Supper Club" on its website. Bold, perhaps, but it has awards to back up the claim, with its beef and wine having earned recognition. While the restaurant itself has a 40-year history in the small town of Heston, the building has been a cornerstone of the community for even longer. It was once a dairy, general store, and popular tavern before becoming the home of Heston Supper Club.
The menu is fairly broad, offering a nice range of starters, mains, and desserts. If you're a meat lover, Heston Supper Club is a must. While you can choose from a variety of steak, chop, and chicken dishes, what you'll really want to sample is the restaurant's award-winning ribs. Make sure to call ahead of time, though, as the ribs are in limited supply each day (and they occasionally run out).
As for the customer reviews, the ribs are a frequent highlight, but the steaks aren't far behind. The prices aren't bad either, with affordability being a common theme in reviews. We also like that Heston Supper Club focuses on a key theme that makes supper clubs what they are: community and warm hospitality.
(219) 778-2938
2003 E 1000 N, La Porte, IN 46350
The Duck Inn, Wisconsin
Considering that there are over 250 supper clubs spread out across Wisconsin, it's no surprise that we're coming back to the Badger State. The Duck Inn is a worthy contender for this list, as it's described as the quintessential supper club — one with a warm atmosphere and casual dining that locals love. While the outside of the restaurant doesn't tell you much, the food inside has built up a reputation of being high quality and delicious. It's a step back in time and a supper club worth stopping by if you're in the area.
It's one to visit if you appreciate duck cooked to perfection. The restaurant uses farm-raised white Pekin ducks, known for their tenderness and flavor. You'll find a few duck options on the menu, including cashew duck breast, traditional roast duck, and an apple brandy-glazed option. You can also satisfy your taste buds with the chef's special chicken cordon bleu recipe, quite popular with diners.
While the food is highly rated, it's also a historic supper club dating back to the Prohibition era. The story goes that customers knew they could "duck" in to quench their thirst for an alcoholic beverage. The Duck Inn runs specials every night, with "Friday Fish Fry" a popular option to consider.
(608) 883-6988
N6214 WI89, Delavan, WI 53115
Wiederholt's Supper Club, Minnesota
If you're in Miesville, Minnesota, and have a craving for a slow and delicious meal, Wiederholt's Supper Club is a must. Wiederholt's is a family-owned and operated business, and has been for four generations. While a lot of modern restaurants focus on the small plate dining experience, the restaurant has built its reputation on the exact opposite: Big, hearty portions that are made for the hungry diner who appreciates traditional American food.
It's particularly well-known for thick-cut steaks and slow-cooked prime rib. But it's not just for meat lovers, as there's also a solid seafood menu. Word has it that the fish is so good that customers drive in from out of town just to savor it. An added touch with Wiederholt's Supper Club is the value you get. With most meals, you'll receive hot rolls, salad, and a choice of starch, along with a variety of sauces. You'll also get a relish tray, so make sure you go hungry.
The interior is quite typical in its supper club style, with the dining area featuring wood paneling, low lighting, and a cozy atmosphere. It's not just a popular supper club for families and friends but also attracts larger groups for wedding rehearsal dinners. Whatever the occasion, if you're nearby, it's one to visit.
(651) 437-3528
14535 240th Street East, Hastings, MN 55033
The Monte Carlo, Minnesota
If you're looking for a supper club with a slightly more trendy appeal in Minnesota, then The Monte Carlo (in the heart of Minneapolis's North Loop) is a good option. What we love about this supper club is how it's evolved to match the surrounding neighborhood's style without losing its original charm. While it may be in a trendy location, it still offers a classic supper club experience that has customers coming back for more. The restaurant dates back to 1906 and is considered a landmark location in North Minneapolis.
As you step inside from the trendy North Loop neighborhood, you'll be welcomed by an old-school interior, complete with a copper-topped bar and booths, which are all about intimacy. There are also private dining rooms to cater for larger parties. If you're after a special drinks experience, you'll be treated to exceptional cocktails at the bar, or you could go for the generous table-side pour, a celebrated tradition at The Monte Carlo.
The menu is all about comfort food, where you'll have a good variety of options to choose from. A few to consider, according to diners, are one of the platters off the appetizer menu or the dry rub wings, a particular favorite for both locals and those who have traveled in. It's another good option to add to the list.
(612) 333-5900
219 N 3rd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Dreamland Supper Club, Wisconsin
Another Wisconsin supper club experience that local media and diners love is Dreamland Supper Club. It's one of those supper clubs located off the beaten track. Dreamland Supper Club has been called one of the most iconic supper clubs in the Midwest, and it's easy to see why. It blends a traditional supper club experience with fine dining, without losing the comfortable appeal that makes supper clubs so popular.
Inside the restaurant you'll find what's best described as vintage elegance, where the walls are adorned with beautiful artwork and touches of history. With the restaurant being over 100 years old, make sure to take a look at the framed historic menus and other relics of the past. While we can't comment on what the food was like a century ago, today it's described as delicious and not to be missed.
The menu is relatively simple, which makes choosing one of the tasty dishes a bit easier. With each of the appetizers, you'll get the choice of rolls, salad, or coleslaw, as well as fries, hashbrowns, or vegetables. With mains you'll get a relish tray, breadsticks, soup or juice, and the same choice of fries, hash browns, or veggies. If you're getting both an appetizer and main, it's a good idea to mix up the sides.
(715) 398-3706
4368 County Rd, South Range, WI 54874
Black Otter Supper Club, Wisconsin
Black Otter Supper Club is well-deserving of being featured on this list. It's a family-run supper club that receives rave reviews, building up a well-earned reputation for both the quality of food and offering classic supper club charm. It's received a number of accolades, including several Best of the Valley Community's Choice Awards. You'll find this supper club gem in Hortonville, 42 miles southwest of Green Bay. While it has a variety of dishes on its menu, there is one specific option that has generated much interest: the Extreme Cut.
This dish is for the extra hungry, being a prime rib spectacle coming in at 160 ounces. It's not for the faint of heart, and, not surprisingly, it's a difficult meal to finish. If you do, you'll earn yourself a T-shirt, a $20 gift certificate, and serious bragging rights. If that's not for you, you can savor one of the many homely appetizers, healthy salads, seafood, or meat dishes. You can also order one of the chef's combos, which is a tenderloin or ribeye with a selection of shrimp, scampi, scallops, and more. For the kids, there's plenty to choose from as well.
As a family-run and -owned business that's been going since 1972, the team knows a thing or two about a good supper club experience. Backed by its awards and a plethora of complimentary reviews, it's one to visit the next time you're in this part of Wisconsin.
(920) 779-6975
503 South Nash Street, Hortonville, WI 54944
Ranchero Supper Club, Minnesota
Next we shine a light on Ranchero Supper Club, located in the small town of Webster, Minnesota. You can expect to enjoy a relaxed and cozy atmosphere here. The menu features a variety of traditional American dishes you'd expect to find at a supper club, but there's a European twist, with a number of Swiss and classic German dishes available. It's another supper club that receives outstanding reviews from patrons, and it's considered one of the best supper clubs in the Midwest by many.
Ranchero states on its website that it's "more than just another Midwest supper club," and we think that's a pretty accurate statement. It's family-owned and run, infused with Swiss roots that set it apart from the many other supper clubs dotted across Minnesota. Many of the menu items are inspired by authentic Swiss and German recipes, but that doesn't mean it's not for the true American. You'll find a variety of meat and fish dishes common in most supper clubs, with weekly specials that give serious value.
At its core, Ranchero Supper Club gives a typical small-town dining experience where good service and a cozy atmosphere are as important as the taste of the food. Make sure to add this unusual supper club to your list. For something different, go for the beef stroganoff.
(952) 652-2700
4452 40th St, West Webster, MN 55088
Methodology
An exceptional supper club experience really comes down to a few simple things. It's about offering a casual experience with great service, delicious American food, and a touch of nostalgia that reminds folks of a time gone by. When putting together this list of the best supper clubs in the Midwest, these were all key deciding factors.
We considered what locals had to say about each of the restaurants, since that's what supper clubs are all about: Creating a sense of community where friends and family can relax over a slow meal. We also listened to experts, focusing on those who reviewed all the elements of what makes a supper club truly authentic and worthy of a second visit.
Accolades also played a part, particularly local awards that aren't simply looking for something like the best steak dinner or pan-fried fish. Overall, each of these restaurants is worthy of being featured, and we invite you to try one when you're in the neighborhood or nearby.