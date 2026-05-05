Many U.S. diners have a desire to enjoy a slow-paced eating experience at restaurants, where comfort food recipes and warm hospitality is the order of the day. When there's no rush to get through a meal, and you can socialize and enjoy a nostalgic setting that reminds you of a time gone by. We're talking about supper clubs, of course, a dining experience that is particularly popular in the Midwest.

Now, while many Americans are familiar with the retro concept of the supper club, not everyone knows where the first supper club was started. Dating back to the 1930s, the very first American supper club was started up by a Wisconsinite called Lawrence Frank. The menu was simple. You could get prime rib, vegetables, and Yorkshire pudding (the popular English dish made with flour, eggs, and milk), though the location was in Beverly Hills rather than the Midwest. Supper clubs grew in popularity over time, as the establishments became a place where families and friends could come together for hours on end. The concept spread to the Midwest, where it firmly settled.

You'll find plenty of supper club options in the Midwest, where the combo of a slow pace and American cuisine is both a tradition and an event. Given the number of top-tier options, we decided to take a closer look at the region's establishments and compiled this list of the 10 best supper clubs in the Midwest.